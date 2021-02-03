Carnegie-Stout Public Library Director Susan Henricks wasn’t planning on retiring this year.
“It is before I had originally planned,” she said Tuesday. “My husband died last year, and it was a jolt from which I am still reeling.”
Henricks, 65, plans to retire sometime during the first six months of this year.
“It could be as early as the end of April; it could be as late as the end of June,” she said. “It just depends on my successor and my successor’s schedule and the time needed for us to work together. There are a lot of variables there.”
Henricks’ husband, Richard “Gene” Henricks, died in June. He was 77.
“We know we’re going to die,” Susan Henricks said. “But in his case, he was so physically fit. He was so healthy. He was very active. Then, it was like a split-second — poof — he was gone. There was no illness. He felt fine. So, you ask yourself, ‘What am I doing? What do I want to do with the time I have left?’ I realized it was time for my next chapter.”
Christina Monk, president of the library’s Board of Trustees, gave a glowing review of the chapters Henricks wrote as library director, a position she has held since 2002.
“Susan has had a profound impact on the library,” Monk said. “She has been a stellar library director.”
The library completed a $6.5 million renovation effort during Henricks’ tenure and added West End pickup sites. The library made technology upgrades and opened a makerspace area that supports collaborative learning and creativity.
“There are so many positive things,” Henricks said of her tenure. “I never wanted to leave because there’s too much stuff to do.”
The library instituted a policy in 2019 that it would no longer charge fines for overdue materials — a bid to increase access for potential patrons.
“We are getting more books back now than we ever did when we had fines,” Henricks said.
Monk points to the library’s All Community Reads initiative of 2019 as a “crowning achievement” for Henricks.
“That was something Susan worked toward for a long time,” Monk said.
The initiative raised awareness of restorative justice through the free distribution of the book, “Picking Cotton,” by Erin Torneo, Jennifer Thompson and Ronald Cotton. A local presentation also was held on the topic.
“We have done some amazing things,” Henricks said. “I look back, and I’m just so proud. And I have a handful of things I want to get done before I retire.”
Henricks said she plans to remain in Dubuque after she retires. She said her level of involvement with the library will be at the discretion of her successor.
The City of Dubuque is advertising for a new director. Electronic applications are sought by Feb. 14.
Henricks sees a bright future for the library.
“This was never a job or a career for me — it was a calling,” she said. “I think if the next library director feels that way, the library is going to be in good hands.”