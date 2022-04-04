BERNARD, Iowa — Lyle Moore planted and harvested corn by hand to afford the wedding ring that he gave Ruth McCarthy more than 60 years ago.
“He went through a lot of work to get the money,” Ruth said.
They were engaged in December 1958 and married on April 18, 1959, but they set their eyes on one another years earlier.
Lyle grew up in Garryowen, and his family moved to Bernard in 1947. A few years later, Ruth’s family moved to Bernard from land north of town.
Lyle thinks that he met one of Ruth’s brothers first, but he recalls seeing her around town — their homes were just down the road from each other.
“I was riding one day with my future sister-in-law, and I saw (Ruth) walking down the street, and I said, ‘That’s my girl’,” Lyle said.
They met in school. They were in the same grade, and together, they made up two-thirds of the eighth-grade class in the one-room schoolhouse.
“I thought he was pretty great the first time I saw him,” Ruth said.
After a year, they moved on to separate high schools. Lyle went to Dubuque Senior High School, and Ruth went to the school at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Garryowen.
Ruth had a job working the switchboards at a telephone company and enjoyed dancing at Melody Mill. Lyle couldn’t always make it to the dances because he had a full schedule as a member of his high school band. During one summer, Lyle was often in Dubuque working as a driver chaperoning a salesman to his jobs.
But they still saw each other often as neighbors. Lyle went to every basketball game at St. Patrick’s to watch Ruth perform as a cheerleader, and Ruth wore his high school ring.
They graduated in 1957. On Christmas in 1958, Lyle gave Ruth the ring that he had saved up to buy.
“I got to thinking, what would be a good month?” Ruth said. “I said, ‘I think April sounds good.’ We probably had decided that before I got the ring.”
They were married at Holy Family Catholic Church, Ruth’s home parish and the church they have attended as a couple since they were wed. They had a dinner at The Chateau Supper Club and a reception at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Dubuque.
Two weeks before, a snowstorm made travel impossible. But by the time April 18 came around, the weather was fair.
“After that, it was beautiful for the rest of spring,” Lyle said.
They then embarked on a road trip to Washington, D.C., for their honeymoon. They walked to the top of the Washington Monument but took the elevator back down, Ruth said. The cherry blossoms were in full bloom.
“Oh, they were beautiful,” Ruth said.
Before they returned back home to Iowa, they stopped in New York City to visit a friend of Lyle’s brother. During a trip to Iowa, the friend had helped Lyle pick the corn he needed to harvest to afford Ruth’s wedding ring.
“We found him in New York,” Lyle said. “How we ever found their house in New York, I don’t know. In fact, going down the drive, one tailpipe fell down so I had to stop and wire it up with a clothes hanger. But we stopped, and we had dinner with them that night.”
When they got back to Iowa, the young couple moved into a mobile home parked on Lyle’s father’s land in an apple orchard.
They lived there for five years and had two sons, Tom and Bob.
In 1964, they decided they needed more space for their growing family and built a new house with the help of friends and family near U.S. 151, not far from Holy Family.
They had two more children, Tim and Cindy. The family kept horses and rode snowmobiles.
Daughter Cindy Baldino recalls her parents as supportive. Ruth decorated cakes. and Lyle once helped Cindy build a birdcage for an injured bird she brought home.
“They’re always together,” Cindy said of her parents. “Where you see one, you’ll probably see the other.”
Lyle worked for Spahn & Rose in Worthington and then for a quarry. In 1960, he went to work for Dubuque Installation, where he spent 10 years.
“Then, I went on my own, building everything under the sun,” Lyle said.
Under the name Moore Construction, Lyle built farm buildings, grain bins and homes. Ruth was the business’s bookkeeper
For several years, they specialized in sunrooms under the name American Vinyl Patio Rooms. Today, Lyle only builds the occasional sunroom. He drives for deliveries for Trappist Caskets.
For the past 20 years, the couple has enjoyed rides in their 1965 Plymouth Sport Fury.
“We used to love dancing and playing cards,” Ruth said.
Cindy said her parents are the type of couple you see dancing together at weddings.
“They’re kind, loving and fun,” Cindy said. “They’ve shown us that a marriage can actually last a very long time if you put in the work.”
Today, they have 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, with another on the way. They say that love is essential to a relationship.
“You just have to love each other,” Lyle said.
“We love each other so much,” Ruth said. “That’s why we’ll never be apart.”