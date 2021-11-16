Sorry, an error occurred.
MCGREGOR, Iowa — A pioneer in the Midwest freshwater pearl industry has been inducted into the National Rivers Hall of Fame.
William H.C. Elwell (1866-1949) was inducted during a recent ceremony at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque, according to a press release.
The release states that Elwell and his family moved to McGregor in 1893. Two years after arriving, Elwell began investing in the pearl industry.
His pearl business network reached from the Midwest to Europe, the Middle East, India and elsewhere. Elwell remained a pearl dealer until his death.
The Hall of Fame was established in 1985 and is located at the Dubuque museum.
