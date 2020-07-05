IBM to close operations in Dubuque by November
Eleven years after its much-heralded arrival, IBM will bid farewell to Dubuque.
Employees were informed Wednesday that the company would close its Dubuque Client Innovation Center in the Roshek Building by November.
Spokesman Fred McNeese said the decision was part of IBM’s “continued review of the most efficient ways to source products and services.”
News of the departure quickly spread to local economic and governmental leaders.
“They are going through some tough financial times as a corporation,” said City Manager Mike Van Milligen. “Unfortunately, Dubuque was on the wrong side of a right-sizing decision.”
While McNeese declined to comment on the number of IBM employees in Dubuque, Greater Dubuque Development Corp. puts the number at about 340.
Most of the Dubuque employees will be offered jobs at IBM’s Columbia, Mo., facility.
1 killed in downtown Dubuque shooting
One person was killed Thursday night in a shooting on a busy Dubuque street.
Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, of Dubuque, died after being shot in the chest at about 6 p.m., according to a police press release. He was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police responded to the 400 block of Loras Boulevard, near its intersection with Bluff Street, when the shooting was reported. They found Smothers on the ground with the gunshot wound.
Police almost immediately started reviewing nearby traffic cameras. The release states that the cameras captured the time before the shooting, during which Smothers argued with “another adult male.” That argument turned physical.
“During the altercation, the offender retrieved a handgun from his waistband and shot Smothers in the chest,” the release states.
The shooter then fled into 419 Loras Blvd. Emergency communication scanner traffic indicated that police quickly surrounded the residence.
The police department’s tactical unit executed a search warrant at 419 Loras Blvd., No. 1, at about 9p.m. Thursday as part of the investigation, the release states.
However, no arrests were immediately reported.
Suspect identified in East Dubuque murder
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Authorities on Wednesday released photos of the Dubuque man who they said murdered a woman in downtown East Dubuque.
Joseph L. Wright, 31, of 1025 Walnut St., Apt. 2, is charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with five counts of first-degree murder, as well as the aggravated discharge of a weapon, two counts of armed violence and two counts of aggravated battery.
All are felony charges. The murder charges are “special class felonies” carrying a sentence of 20 to 60 years in prison without parole upon conviction.
An arrest warrant has been issued, and he will be held on $1 million bond when he is arrested, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Authorities said Wright shot Jennifer L. Miller, 44, of Dubuque, at about 2:45 a.m. April 21, 2019, on Sinsinawa Avenue in East Dubuque. Miller was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where she later was pronounced dead.
The indictment states that he fired the gun “with intent to kill.” All of the murder counts against Wright relate to that killing.
Cardinals to replace Yankees in Dyersville game
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — One of Major League Baseball’s most storied franchises will replace another in this summer’s Field of Dreams game — if it’s held, that is.
A source confirmed to the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday afternoon that the St. Louis Cardinals will now play the Chicago White Sox in the Aug. 13 game.
Meanwhile, Major League Baseball on Wednesday again reaffirmed its current plans to hold the Dyersville game, which will be the first MLB contest in Iowa.
“ To date, there has been no change in the status of the event, and we hope to have the option to play,” said the statement — the same as one released in recent days to other media outlets.
“Construction is continuing, and we are following all CDC and state protocols regarding recommended safety practices, including social distancing, washing hands and temperature checks before arriving to the site. Safeguarding public health is our top priority. We are monitoring ongoing events and plan to remain as flexible as these circumstances demand.”
It remains unclear whether fans would be allowed at the game.
School districts lay out fall plans
Dubuque Community Schools officials likely will require students and staff to wear face coverings if and when they return to campus this fall.
Students in buildings also will see altered classroom setups and schedules to allow for more physical distancing under the district’s plan to offer in-person learning this fall as officials seek to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Officials also have developed plans to require students to attend class virtually or to offer a mix of in-person and virtual learning if needed based on the spread of the virus.
“We’re trying to answer as many questions as we can knowing things sure can change in the next six weeks,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans said. Wednesday marked the deadline for Iowa schools to submit to state officials information about their plans to educate students this fall amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Virus cases surge in Dubuque County
Seventy new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed during the 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m. Thursday, doubling the previous record.
The county’s total topped 600 during the upswing and stood at 606 as of that time.
Coupled with 27 new cases reported the prior day, nearly 100 new cases had been reported in the county in the previous 48 hours — or nearly one-sixth of all cases recorded so far.
But the climbing totals correlate with increased testing, largely spurred by the Dubuque Test Iowa site. The explosion of cases manifested in myriad ways throughout the day, as public officials contemplated the cancellation of large gatherings and area residents waited in massive lines in hopes of getting tested for the virus.
Five Flags vote could be pushed back to 2022
Dubuque City Council members seem poised to wait until at least 2022 to ask residents to vote on a massive expansion of Five Flags Center.
That is based on the recommendation of City Manager Mike Van Milligen, according to documents released Thursday night in conjunction with the agenda for the council’s meeting on Monday, July 6.
He recommends postponing the referendum to an undetermined date and tabling the issue until Jan. 18, 2022.
“I have no reason to believe that the local economy will be fully recovered over the next 18 months to two years,” Van Milligen wrote.