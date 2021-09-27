MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A group of Maquoketa citizens hopes to convince city officials to allow backyard chickens within city limits.
Maquoketa resident Ginger Bennett previously asked city officials to permit chickens after she moved to Maquoketa and learned the birds were not allowed in town.
“I’ve always enjoyed growing my own food, and I thought having fresh eggs from my own chickens is just a fantastic idea,” she said. “They’re friendly and sweet little pets in addition to really good providers of protein.”
In 2017, she started a Change.org petition in support of chickens in the city. However, it garnered only 143 signatures, and she said City Council support for her proposal wasn’t strong at the time.
The issue re-emerged at a meeting of the city’s public safety committee this month, when officials found chickens were listed among animals not considered pets but were not explicitly prohibited under city code. The committee recommended to the council that the ordinance be changed to ban chickens within city limits, along with other farm animals such as cows, pigs, horses and other fowl.
When Bennett learned of the proposed change, she felt “it was now or never.” She reopened the petition, and in three days, it gained more than 300 additional signatures.
“I learned that I was definitely not alone in wanting backyard chickens,” she said.
At a public safety committee meeting last week, she and about 10 fellow supporters made their pitch and answered questions.
Bennett said city officials and committee members raised “valid concerns,” including worries about noise caused by the birds. She said the group is proposing no more than six hens per single family dwelling, with no roosters, to eliminate such concerns.
City Council Member Nathan Woodward, who sits on the public safety committee, said he is not against the idea of backyard chickens. However, it is “a foreign concept” to him, as he grew up near Los Angeles, Calif.
“I don’t know where you draw the line,” he said. “Are ostriches on the list of acceptable birds? That’s a really absurd statement, I get that, but I know ducks aren’t too far removed from chickens.”
He also noted that backyard chickens could potentially create competition for local egg providers. However, he emphasized that he is open to learning about how the program could work successfully.
City Council Member Kevin Kuhlman also sits on the public safety committee. He supports allowing the birds within city limits.
“We’re an agricultural community, “ he said. “... Kids can learn a lot from just raising simple chickens. I don’t see chickens as being problematic.”
Kuhlman said the public safety committee is currently adapting an ordinance to permit chickens and will discuss it with the citizens’ group at a committee meeting in October. If both parties approve the ordinance, it will go to the City Council for a vote.