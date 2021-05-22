Dubuque Regional Humane Society officials are offering a new program to provide veterans with pet adoption discounts.
The humane society on Friday announced its new “Pets for Vets” program in partnership with Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque.
Through the program, veterans can receive $50 off adoption of a cat or dog with their military ID.
“Pets provide numerous benefits to veterans including companionship, medical assistance, providing a sense of purpose and unconditional love,” a press release states. “It is the hope of the DRHS that the ‘Pets for Vets’ program encourages local veterans to stop by the DRHS and see if one of our companion animals is the right fit for them.”