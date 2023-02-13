HANOVER, Ill. — Ellen Quesnell was a 21-year-old medical technologist working in Chicago in November 1968 when a friend invited her for a night out on the town at Mack’s Golden Pheasant, a popular restaurant and lounge in Elmhurst, Ill.
She remembers the story of how she met her husband, John Liberg, like it was yesterday.
“I came down the stairs, and John and some his friends were standing at the bar,” she said. “The story is that they flipped a coin to see which of them would ask me to dance.”
Now named Ellen Liberg, the 75-year-old Hanover resident even remembers the song that accompanied their dance that evening.
“It was Glen Campbell’s ‘By the Time I Get to Phoenix,’” she said. “The music stopped playing and we were still dancing.”
Ellen said John coming into her life was an unexpected surprise.
“I wasn’t looking for a husband,” she said. “I didn’t need an ‘MRS.’ degree to be who I was. But it just fell into my lap.”
John, who was a U.S. Marine, dated Ellen for a little over a year before deciding to get married.
“I kept on asking her out, and I didn’t date anybody else after that,” John said. “She was the one. But I knew I’d be going overseas (to Vietnam), so I knew I’d better ask her before I left.”
The couple set Dec. 20, 1970, as their wedding date. But like all great love stories, there was a twist.
“We knew he had leave coming up, and we thought there would be enough time,” she said. “But Uncle Sam said otherwise, and we had to move the date up to Dec. 13. John shipped out a week later to Camp Pendleton (in California) and then to Da Nang.”
There was no time for a honeymoon or to set up their household. Ellen continued to work in the medical field, moving to John’s hometown of Glen Ellyn, Ill., where she ran a small lab in a doctor’s office.
“We wrote a lot of letters to each other,” she said.
When John returned from his tour, the couple moved to San Clemente, Calif., where he finished out his service and where their first child was born. They returned to Glen Ellyn, where John worked with his father in the family’s well and pump business.
The couple have three adult children: Brady, Sasha Cervenka and Rylynn McQuillen. Another son, Erinn, lost his life in a car accident almost 30 years ago. They also have five grandchildren.
John’s father had bought 80 acres in Jo Daviess County in 1959, and John remembers spending a lot of his youth in the area.
“It was recreational property,” he said. “I was probably 12 years old when I first started coming out here.”
When they were in their early 30s with their young family, the Libergs decided they wanted to leave Chicagoland and put down roots in the country. They built a house on the family property and moved to Hanover.
“We wanted to live somewhere where we could reach out without touching our neighbor’s house,” Ellen said. “We built a log house on the weekends, and it took two years to complete. People that we knew in the (Chicago) suburbs would ask, ‘What are you running away from?’” And I would say, ‘Oh no, we’re running toward something much better.’”
Rylynn, who was born after her parents moved to the area, said she always has seen her parents as the quintessential love story.
“They would dance in the kitchen,” she said. “They still hold hands. Dad would stop for something at the grocery store and bring my mom a red lipstick and say, ‘You always look so pretty when you wear this. Just a little something for you.’ Mom would do little things like that, too. They were always thinking of each other.”
John started a well and pump business, Apple Well and Pump. Brady now is at the helm as far as the hands-on work, while John manages the office.
Ellen opened The Fig Leaf, a Galena boutique that sold lingerie, European bath products and other high-end goods. She ran the store for 17 years and then moved it to Dubuque. Rylynn now runs the shop in Cable Car Square, selling clothing, home goods and other items.
“She has really taken it and made it even more beautiful,” Ellen said. “She has made it her own, with her personality and her special touch.”
Rylynn said she learned a lot more from her parents than how to run a business.
“My dad was such a caretaker, and he raised his boys to be the same kind of man,” she said. “And he raised my sister and I to expect that from our husbands. My mom and dad have this beautiful bond. There’s no other word for it than magic. And they instilled that in us. They are truly my favorite people.”
John and Ellen have done some traveling to Europe, Africa and the Caribbean, but their favorite place is home, where they love to work in their flower garden and where they always are happy to entertain family and friends.
“We’re outside a lot in the summer,” John said. “We have cookouts and campfires in the firepit, and there’s always a cocktail. We have family over a lot.”
Family always gathers at John and Ellen’s log home for Christmas Eve, and they host a reunion every year for John’s maternal side of the family.
“They bring their RVs and their campers,” Ellen said. “We’ve had as many as 80 here. For a lot of us, it’s the only time we get to see each other.”
Earlier this month, while John and Ellen were visiting family in the Chicago area, the couple’s daughters and their husbands surprised them with a stop at Mack’s Golden Pheasant, the place they first met.
“The exterior and the supper club upstairs still looked exactly the same,” Ellen said. “It was such a nice surprise.”
Like many long-married couples, the Libergs have experienced their share of ups and downs.
“We’ve had some good times and bad times,” John said. “You have to be flexible enough to get through all of that. And at the end of the day, it’s OK.”
Ellen said she doesn’t believe there are any secrets to a long marriage, unless it’s good health and a good glass of wine.
“Sometimes you go to bed mad. That’s life,” she said. “And what bugs you at 35 doesn’t bug you at 75. We’re fortunate to have our health. And a glass of wine a day can’t hurt you.”
