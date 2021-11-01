Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from around the tri-states each Monday. In addition to this story from Maquoketa, Iowa, we will highlight developments in Dubuque in Tuesday’s edition.
A Maquoketa coffee shop plans to close this month, but a local meat-processing company soon will take its place.
Frenzi Coffee will close its location at 18066 Iowa 64 on Nov. 14, according to owner Tiffany Mangler. She said it is unclear if the business would reopen elsewhere, noting that it recently has struggled with staffing issues.
“It is definitely bittersweet,” she said. “We love our customers, and we’ll miss them a lot.”
The closure of Frenzi will pave the way for the growth of TADA Meats, which has operated about eight miles south of Maquoketa for the past two years.
Co-owner Tammy Adrian said the business currently operates on her family’s farm. She believes the new location is ideal to help the business take the next step.
“It is right next to Highway 61 and 64, so we thought it was a really good location that was more convenient for customers,” Adrian said. “Right now, we are on a gravel road. So, this is a lot better, and it has a drive-thru window, which could allow customers to pick up their orders without leaving their cars.”
Adrian emphasized that TADA Meats is a true family operation, with her husband, Dean, and their two children all playing major roles in the business. The company employs six additional workers, as well.
TADA Meats began by processing its own beef from the family farm, then started doing custom orders for other farmers. It later expanded into doing retail sales, as well.
She said customers appreciate the true “farm to table” nature of the business, as well as the competitive pricing.
“A lot of our prices are under what you would get at grocery stores,” she said.
TADA Meats does not have a specific date for the opening of its new location, but Adrian said it is aiming for the first day of 2022.