Police say a suspected intoxicated driver was hurt after her vehicle rolled over after colliding with a parked vehicle early this morning in Dubuque.
Amanda J. Harvey, 31, of Miles, Iowa, was transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Harvey was traveling south on South Grandview Avenue at 1:59 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a vehicle parked in the 700 block. The impact caused Harvey's vehicle to rollover and come to a rest on its hood.
Harvey will face charges of third-offense operating while intoxicated and will be cited with failure to maintain control and no insurance, according to police.