PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta spends nearly twice as much as two similarly sized Dubuque County cities on the wages of its top administrative employees.
The gap is largely explained by two positions in Peosta that don’t exist in Epworth and Farley. Peosta leaders say those roles — and the overall administrative structure — are vital to encourage the city’s burgeoning growth.
Over the past 10 years, Peosta’s population has increased by about 35%.
That growth prompted city officials to create the city administrator position in 2018. Peosta now spends about 92% more on administrative employees than Farley and 73% more than Epworth.
Peosta City Council members last month approved updated salaries and wages for city employees. The wages of the city administrator, city clerk, public works director, police chief and executive director of Peosta Community Centre total about $334,000 annually.
Neither Epworth nor Farley has a city administrator or community center director. The wages of the other three positions in Epworth total about $193,000, while Farley is at $173,000.
All figures are based on projected 40-hour work weeks for the positions that are not salaried.
Peosta City Council Member Gerry Hess said the council set the range for the city administrator position with the guidance of consultant Patrick Callahan when it was looking to fill the position. Since Whitney Baethke was hired as the city administrator, her salary has increased from $70,000 per year to $76,000.
“We just based it off of what was given to us with our consultant and other cities in the area,” Hess said.
The community center executive director makes $61,397.50 per year.
Among top administrative positions that all three cities have:
- Public works director: Epworth, $73,008; Peosta, $63,377; Farley, $60,840
- City clerk: Epworth, $62,400; Peosta, $61,669; Farley, $56,160
- Police chief: Peosta, $71,750; Epworth, $57,762; Farley, $56,160
In Peosta, the total annual budget for fiscal year 2021 is set at $7,627,373 and its tax rate is $8.13. Epworth’s total budget is $4,202,849, and it has a tax rate of $10.20. Farley’s tax rate is $9.69 and its budget is $3,370,934.
Peosta Mayor Jim Merten said employee salaries are determined by tenure, and although the job titles might be the same from city to city, the workload and duties are different.
“There are going to be differences in the services as you peel deeper back these layers and look at the roles,” he said. “I know prior to having a city administrator in Peosta, we would never be able to take on these (projects). What we seem to be discovering is when a city administrator comes in you have the bandwidth to do more work.”