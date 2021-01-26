EDGEWOOD, Iowa -- An extension of a work-based learning program at Edgewood-Colesburg High School is assisting a county economic development group while providing workplace experience for students.
Ed-Co Industries will be the umbrella name for any work-based learning opportunities for students at the school. One of the first projects tackled is assisting Delaware County Economic Development in updating its website and examining what social media platforms best suit the organization.
Two Ed-Co seniors, Kirstyn Payne and Cassidy Steger, are working with DCED Executive Director Donna Boss to update the site. Boss will meet with the students once per week, dividing time between the high school and her office in Manchester.
Ed-Co business education teacher and workplace education coordinator Jodi Ehlers said this project differs from others in the past.
“In the past, it’s been very structured where I have sent a student into a worksite for nine weeks, two periods a day,” she said.
Ehlers said while that format will continue, the program that Payne and Steger are in is different because of their interests.
“Both girls are interested in marketing in a variety of areas,” Ehler said.
By working with Boss, the girls can gain marketing experience while providing new strategies for DCED.
Payne is interested in social media marketing, while Steger’s knack is in photography and video technology.