A new partnership to turn methane gas from the Dubuque landfill into a usable fuel source could lead to a significant reduction in local greenhouse emissions, according to city and county officials.
The Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency Board of Directors recently approved a contract with North Carolina-based Enerdyne Power Systems to capture, clean and convert methane from the landfill into pipeline-quality natural gas to be delivered to Black Hills Energy.
The project has the potential to reduce the equivalent CO2 emissions as that of burning about 23.4 million gallons of gasoline each year, according to an Enerdyne press release, based on U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data.
The agreement with Enerdyne includes a $10,000-per-year fee paid to the solid waste agency to lease land for a facility to clean contaminants out of the gas captured from the landfill. The agency as well will receive 3.5% of the gross revenue from the sale of gas. Revenues are expected to be about $95,000 to $100,000 per year, according to DMASWA.
The agreement also requires the agency to spend an estimated $720,000 to install more collection wells before the company will begin its work.
Currently, the methane is pulled to the surface through a system of 50 wells covering 60 acres. The methane is collected into one pipe with a flare, which burns the gas away.
The company expects the new landfill system to be online by December 2021, according to the solid waste agency.