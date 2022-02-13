A recent report showing that inflation had risen by 7.5% in January compared to a year prior further encouraged Iowa’s Republican representatives in Congress to introduce bills requiring inflation projections for future government spending.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson co-sponsored the bipartisan Informed Lawmaking to Combat Inflation Act with a fellow Republican from New York and Democrats from Florida and Oregon.
“We represent very different districts, in all corners of the country,” she said during her weekly call with Iowa press. “But we’re hearing the same thing from our constituents — prices are too high, inflation is dragging down the economy, and overspending in Washington is driving it.”
U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley co-sponsored the Providing Reports on Inflation Costs and Economic Impact (PRICE) Act with only Republicans on board in their chamber.
Both bills would direct the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office to analyze the potential inflationary impact of future significant spending bills and make its report public before those bills can get a vote.
“The PRICE Act will pull back the curtain and give Iowa and all Americans a clear view of who in Washington is causing them to spend more at the grocery store, at the pump and on their heating bills,” Ernst said on a call with Iowa reporters. “If Congress is forced to understand the effects of their massive spending on hardworking Americans, they might think twice before passing additional pork-filled packages.”
Both Hinson and Ernst said they heard inflation woes from everywhere they visited during recent tours in Iowa.
“In Jones County, a furniture manufacturer explained that higher costs and supply chain challenges are keeping shelves bare in their warehouse,” Ernst said. “They stated that one container being shipped from overseas, across the Pacific, a year or so back cost only about $4,800. They said that same container today cost over $28,000. That is a significant impact to their overhead. Of course that cost is going to be passed on to the consumer.”
That would point to global issues rather than just domestic ones. Still, Ernst pointed her finger squarely at President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats’ past spending for current inflation.
For his part, Biden said in a recent interview on NBC that he is pursuing solutions to the inflation problem.
“According to the Nobel laureates — 14 that contacted me — and a number of corporate leaders, it ought to be able to taper off as we go through this year,” he said. “In the meantime, I’m going to do everything in my power to deal with the big points that are impacting most people in their homes.”
Biden supports plans by the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates — which it dropped to spur recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic — in the coming months. Some Fed leaders have spoken of an increase of as much as 1 percentage point by July 1.
Hinson said she approved of the Fed’s intervention.
“I’m glad they’re looking to take some action on this,” she said. “At this point, it’s a combination of all of these policies that are going to help control inflation in this country.”
Ernst said the Fed’s business is its own.
“I certainly don’t have a recommendation on what the Fed should do,” she said. “What I can say in Congress, what my job should be, is how to focus on how we make these impacts to our constituents better. That is to rein in the out-of-control spending we have here in the federal government.”
Bustos’ sexual assault and harassment victim bill passes
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., celebrated a victory last week with both chambers in Congress passing a bill that would end forced arbitration agreements in employment contracts if an employee brings a sexual assault or harassment claim.
Bustos first introduced the bill in 2017 and has continued work on it since.
“Sexual harassment, quid-pro-quo arrangements for sexual favors, abuse and even rape within a company were all being hidden behind closed doors because of a simple legal technicality in the employment paperwork,” she said in a release upon the bill’s passage. “My bill to void this legal language for sexual assault and harassment claims will let survivors’ voices be heard.”
The bill passed both the House and Senate last week with bipartisan support in both.
Hinson thanked Bustos for her work on the bill in a release after voting for it herself.
“Those who have endured sexual assault and harassment deserve to have their voices heard on their own terms, but mandatory arbitration silences victims and stops predators from being held accountable,” she said.
Insulin activists pressure Iowa Senate committee
More than two dozen Iowans gathered at the Iowa State Capitol last week to advocate for passage of two bills that would make insulin more affordable and accessible in the state, according to a release by Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, a progressive group that supports the legislation.
Those bills include House File 262, sponsored by Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, which would allow insulin users to obtain a one-month supply of insulin per year without prescriber authorization in case of emergencies. Bradley successfully guided the bill through the Iowa House of Representatives last year. It now needs to make it out of the Senate Human Resources Committee by Friday, Feb. 18.
Endorsements
Hinson last week announced that she had received the endorsement of every Republican state lawmaker in both her current 1st Congressional District and the redistricted 2nd Congressional District she is running for this year — including Iowa Sens. Michael Klimesh, of Spillville; Carrie Koelker, of Dyersville; Dan Zumbach, of Ryan; and Chris Cournoyer, of LeClaire (currently running for a redistricted seat that includes Maquoketa), as well as Iowa Reps. Michael Bergan, of Dorchester; Steve Bradley, of Cascade; Lee Hein, of Monticello; Shannon Lundgren, of Peosta; Ann Osmundson, of Volga; and Norlin Mommsen, of DeWitt (also running for a redistricted seat that includes Maquoketa).
Jo Daviess County, Ill., Sheriff Kevin Turner endorsed current Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, in his bid for a seat in the Illinois Senate.