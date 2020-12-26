A local historic preservation group is sounding its concern over recent demolitions of historic buildings approved by the Dubuque City Council.
Council members this week voted unanimously to approve the demolition of a structure at 574 Loras Blvd., an action recommended by the city’s Historic Preservation Commission. It becomes the third historic building slated for demolition by the city this year, along with buildings at 1025 Bluff St. and 389 E. 22nd St.
The building at 574 Loras was constructed in the 1800s. During the council meeting, city Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger said it has extensive damage and deterioration, including a foundation and roof that are on the verge of collapsing.
“The foundation had been redone, and it was failing again,” Steger said.
Steger said the city Housing Department contacted 10 local developers to see if any of them had an interest in restoring the building. Six of them toured the property, but none saw it as worth saving.
Duane Hagerty, president and CEO of Heritage Works, said the building could have been restored if the city came into possession of it sooner, and he worries that the city will demolish more historic structures in the future if more is not done by the Housing Department and the community.
“My concern is we don’t know about these projects until it is too late,” Hagerty said. “You can’t just round up someone to work on a building in a couple months. It sometimes can take up to a year to find a developer and figure out a use for it.”
The city gained ownership of the Loras Boulevard property after it was deemed abandoned in October. By then, the damage to the structure was considered too great for developers to consider investing in.
“We got this one very late,” Steger said, noting that a similar situation occurred with the building at 1025 Bluff St.
Hagerty said these buildings are allowed to deteriorate by their owners, so it is up to the city to ensure that they are kept up to code. He added that while he believes the city is aggressive and effective at monitoring properties, there are still some structures that remain neglected.
“I think the city does as good of a job as they can with the resources that they have,” he said. “There are still neglected buildings, though, and we need to make sure we are keeping an eye on these buildings.”
Steger said the city faces many limitations in monitoring historic structures. While the building at 574 Loras had been examined from the outside multiple times, the city could not gain access to the interior, where the damage to the structure actually could be seen.
“The city can’t just go into the homes of property owners,” Steger said. “We are limited by what we can do just as a city entity.”
City Council Member Brad Cavanagh said it was unfortunate that property owners are allowing structures that are so important to Dubuque’s history to decay.
“The structures like this one are what makes historic Dubuque historic,” he said.
If these buildings are identified as needing restoration work early on, Hagerty said, more time can be spent identifying a developer that can work on the project. He argued that this could be accomplished by the city actively working with local organizations such as Heritage Works, along with community members living in historic neighborhoods, to help identify deteriorating structures.
“Everyone that lives in these communities likely knows there are properties that are not being taken care of,” Hagerty said. “The properties’ owners can be difficult to deal with, so we need to be more aggressive in identifying these properties.”