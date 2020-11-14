MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Over three days this week, an average of 33 staff members in the Maquoketa Community School District weren’t able to come in to work each day.
District leaders said they saw staff out because they had tested positive for COVID-19, learned they had to quarantine, or generally felt ill. Eventually, staffing shortages reached a point that officials moved high school and preschool students to remote learning for part of the week.
“It was just best that our high school, and our preschool was already struggling, … so we decided to make the move for the preschool and high school for the rest of the week to remote learning,” Superintendent Chris Hoover said.
Hoover and some other local school leaders said they have seen staffing levels stretched thin as they have dealt with a mix of teacher absences and smaller substitute pools during the pandemic.
That has pushed educators to get creative in how they fill in for absent staff members, and in some cases, it has forced schools to temporarily switch to virtual learning.
“We do the best we can on a daily basis,” Hoover said. “It gets tough at times. I think there’s just a lot of stress on a lot of different people when you physically don’t have the number of bodies that you need to fill in positions.”
All hands on deck
Over the past two weeks, several local districts have announced temporary moves to virtual learning, with multiple district leaders citing staffing concerns as at least one of the factors.
At River Ridge School District in Patch Grove, Wis., officials first moved high school students to remote learning, followed by the rest of the district. Superintendent Clay Koenig said staff absences due to positive tests and quarantines reached a point that officials couldn’t staff schools.
“We just got to the point where there was not enough coverage to be found, even with administrator help and other teachers trying to plug in here and there,” he said.
The district also has fewer substitutes available this year because some are not comfortable coming into school during the pandemic. To fill in the gaps, administrators and other teachers have helped pick up for staffers who are out.
“It’s really, truly, an all-hands-on-deck type thing,” Koenig said. “As a superintendent, I’ve been in the P.E. classrooms, and I’ve been in sixth-grade classrooms. … We just fill wherever we don’t have coverage.”
In the Boscobel (Wis.) Area School District, middle and high school students are learning virtually through Wednesday, Nov. 18, and the whole district moved to virtual learning for two weeks last month.
Interim Superintendent Bryce Bird likewise said a mix of staff quarantines combined with a smaller substitute list made it challenging to staff the campus.
“When we lose all those people at the same time (due to absences), there’s a point where it’s just not going to be efficient that way, and you’re spinning your wheels, or you can’t even just cover a classroom,” he said.
Managing absences
Officials in some districts said the pandemic has affected staffing, but they have been able to manage the impacts so far.
Phillip Bormann, chief administrator for Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque, said officials are able to fill needs because they asked support staff and system community members to get substitute authorizations, giving them an influx of available subs.
Additionally, teachers who are out because they are quarantined or have an asymptomatic case of COVID-19 continue to teach virtually while a substitute provides supervision to the class.
“Teachers want that continuity with their kids, so their ability to continue to teach them, keep the flow of the classroom and learning, is paramount in being successful this year,” Bormann said.
In Dubuque Community Schools, the number of staff absences has been similar from last year to this year, said Amy Hawkins, the district’s chief human resources officer. However, officials have had a harder time filling substitute needs because there are fewer subs available.
“I do think that people are choosing to not sub because of the pandemic,” Hawkins said. “We’re doing the best we can. Our managers, our principals, the secretaries in the buildings, they’ve all been working really hard to make sure things are covered.”
District leaders plan for various staffing scenarios going forward, such as situations in which they consistently can’t fill positions or have a school that is having a particularly hard time finding substitutes.
“We’re looking at those things every single day, and we’re trying to work, to have plans for those different scenarios,” Hawkins said. “Until those numbers go down, I think it’s something that we’re just going to struggle with and monitor every single day.”
Rick Colpitts, superintendent of Western Dubuque Community School District, said there have been times when district office staff with teaching licenses have helped fill in for staffers absent from school.
The number of staff who are out of school has been reasonably steady, Colpitts said.
“At this time, we’re in a good place to manage it,” Colpitts said. “And that could all change tomorrow. That’s the nature of what we’re dealing with.”