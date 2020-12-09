One of the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium’s original North American river otters has died, 16 years after the animal arrived at the Dubuque facility.
The female otter named “Momma” was estimated to be 19 years old, according to a press release from the river museum.
The otter arrived at the river museum in 2004, and was named for her impending motherhood. She gave birth to three healthy female pups shortly after arriving in Dubuque.
All three pups nursed and weaned successfully before they were transferred to other zoos. One of the otters, named “Sassy,” resides at Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines.
The life expectancy of wild river otters is typically 8 or 9 years, according to the release.