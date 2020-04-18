City of Dubuque officials would nix previously planned property tax rate and fee increases and freeze hiring but continue to add positions under a revised budget recommendation.
City Council members met virtually this week for a special meeting to listen to departmental budget presentations. City leaders continue to work toward finalizing the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Council Member Brett Shaw requested that a recommendation to hire a new full-time traffic signal technician be pulled for reconsideration at a later meeting.
“I’ve stated this before, and it still holds — I don’t agree with adding positions and growing our operating costs while we’re moving into a recession or are currently in one,” he said. “And I also do not buy into the approach of adding positions, while simultaneously freezing them. So this would still result in an increased tax burden to our citizens. And it’s for a position that we will likely not fill.”
Shaw previously requested that the city also delay plans to add another school resource officer, firefighter and other new positions as it braces for significant revenue losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen, however, cautioned that such a move could lead to “significant reduction in city services” with “so much uncertainty around what’s going to happen with revenue streams.”
Instead, he urged council members to approve the added positions but leave them vacant “until we actually see that there would be sufficient revenues to support the position being filled.”
In light of the pandemic, Van Milligen said he will present an amended budget recommendation that will include the elimination of a previously proposed property tax increase for the average homeowner and no increases in water, sewer, stormwater and refuse collection fees.
“Hopefully, the economy will come back quick enough that we will be able to unfreeze positions, complete capital projects, buy equipment and maintain programs,” Van Milligen said after the meeting. “But if it does not, hopefully we will be able to avoid mass layoffs and significant programs and service cuts, along with possible reductions in payments and grants to outside agencies who will be depending on money from the city to maintain critical services to the most vulnerable in our community while they are experiencing catastrophic personal situations.”
Shaw’s motion to reconsider adding the position was voted down, 6-1.
“I think next week the reality is we’re going to be revisiting a lot of things, and I don’t want to single one out without having the whole package in front of us,” said Council Member Ric Jones.
Council Member David Resnick said “the city manager needs to have the flexibility to weather this financial storm we’ve got.”
Council members are expected to schedule a special work session for Wednesday, April 22, to discuss budget impacts from the pandemic. They have a meeting the following night, Thursday, April 23, for a final public hearing to consider the adoption of next year’s city budget.
“After the budget process is done and employees have more time available as they manage through this crisis, I will be directing departments to develop cutback budgets that assumes operating at reduced funding levels so we will be prepared with strategies as the economy and revenues come back at some now-unknown pace,” Van Milligen said after the meeting.
The amended recommendation could impact the following budget requests and might reduce or delay funding for some projects.
Water Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $11.3 million
- Expenditures projected:
- $11.5 million
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 9.7% increase
- Tax support requested: None. $133,053 net operating deficit projected
- Tax support current year: None. $48,275 net operating surplus budgeted
- Employment change: A part-time water meter service worker position was eliminated this fiscal year for the equivalent of 26.07 full-time employees
- Recommended packages: They include $45,000 to purchase new maintenance, inventory, procurement and work order management software; $10,713 for leadership development training; $30,000 to purchase new ground-penetrating radar; and $149,028 to upgrade and replace equipment and vehicles
Water Resource & Recovery Center
- Revenue or resources projected: $13.8 million
- Expenditures projected:
- $13.6 million
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 5.9% increase
- Tax support requested: None. $199,827 net operating surplus projected
- Tax support current year: None. $50,462 net operating surplus budgeted
- Employment change: None. The department has the equivalent of 15 full-time employees
- Recommended packages: They include $71,500 for the assessment of workplace electrical safety.
Public Works Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $15.6 million
- Expenditures projected:
- $16.7 million
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 6.3% increase
- Tax support requested: $1 million
- Tax support current year: $926,169
- Employment change: Eliminated a part-time clerical assistant and added a full-time secretary this fiscal year, and would add a full-time traffic signal technician, for the equivalent of 93.28 full-time employees
- Recommended packages: They include $92,603 to add the traffic signal technician.
Engineering Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $4.4 million
- Expenditures projected:
- $5.3 million
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 3.2% increase
- Tax support requested: $951,438
- Tax support current year: $813,050
- Employment change: Add a full-time technician to install and maintain the city’s 1,200 traffic and surveillance cameras for the equivalent of 30.71 full-time employees
- Recommended packages: They include $69,076 to upgrade an existing vacant position from an engineering technician to a civil engineer; $76,749 to add a full-time camera technician; $10,000 to maintain and rehab ditches with city right-of-way; $5,000 for grant funding to assist low- and moderate-income individuals who lack the ability to clear snow and ice from sidewalks along public roadways; $30,240 to purchase new software to manage the city’s fiber optic and wireless network; $5,250 for stormwater education training for staff.