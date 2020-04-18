City budget hearing

Dubuque City Council members will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 23 for a public hearing to adopt the city budget for fiscal year beginning July 1.

The meeting will be aired live on CityChannel Dubuque (Mediacom cable channels 8 and 117.2), streamed live and archived on the City’s website at www.cityofdubuque.org/media, and streamed live on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cityofdubuque.

To submit input before or during the meeting, email budget@cityofdubuque.org. During meetings, members of the public can submit comments on the city’s Facebook page.

A full meeting agenda with links containing supporting documents can be found at https://bit.ly/3bPILe5.

For more information, contact the city Budget Office at 563.589.4322 or go to www.cityofdubuque.org/FY2021budget.