City of Dubuque officials said Tuesday that they still are reviewing options for summer programs and services, as well as if and when municipal swimming pools might open.
Decisions on those areas likely will not come until June.
“It’s like trying to put a puzzle together, (but) the pieces keep changing,” city Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger told Parks and Recreation Commission members during a virtual meeting Tuesday, referring to state restrictions and COVID-19 cases and testing in the state and county. “Right now, everything is kind of in a holding pattern.”
Recreation programming for the summer is tentatively scheduled to begin the week of June 15.
While there are many unknowns, Kroger said one thing is certain — the city will not be able to offer as many programs and services as usual.
To guide decision-making and gauge residents’ comfort level potentially participating in programs and services, staff sent out a six-question community survey in mid-April.
Nearly 800 people responded and shared their feelings about summer programs and services and the circumstances under which they would consider recreational activities outside of their immediate family or household members.
Of respondents, 63% said they would register for summer programs and services if they had the opportunity. Only about 30%, though, said they would immediately participate as soon as state and local restrictions on public gatherings are lifted.
“Going through the comments, it was clear people were excited about the idea of what we may offer or what could happen this summer,” Kroger said. “But also, people are very nervous. And they’re not sure what they want to do. They don’t know how comfortable they’re going to feel. ... The bulk of people, obviously, want to wait. They want to kind of see how things play out.”
Kroger said all programs and services are being evaluated with the safety of both staff and participants in mind. He said adjustments might include smaller class sizes, moving classes outdoors, using revised procedures and instruction methods, or converting offerings to virtual opportunities.
For example, the city might have a parent get in the water with their child for swim lessons with the instructor on the wall giving directions, he said.
Commission Member Jennifer Tigges said, “Everything is being canceled and parents are looking for something (for children to do), but they’re very cautious at the same time.”
Miracle League of Dubuque’s spring season, too, has been canceled, but Kroger said officials hope to offer a late-summer and fall season at the all-inclusive ballfield and playground at Veterans Memorial Park.
The Port of Dubuque Marina, Flora Skate Park, city pet park, park restrooms, pavilions and playgrounds also remain closed.
“We’re working hard to keep the places and spaces safe for people to come and recreate,” said Park Division Manager Steve Fehsal. “We know it’s important for people to get outside.”