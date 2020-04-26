Former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin, D-Iowa, called for federal lawmakers to block pharmaceutical companies from making fortunes from federal investments as they develop treatments and a vaccine for COVID-19.
Harkin was Iowa’s junior U.S. senator from 1985 to 2015, and a U.S. Representative for 10 years before that. He pops his head back into the discussion regularly when he feels need arises.
During a tele-town hall last week hosted by Lower Drug Prices Now and the Iowa Citizen Action Network, Harkin recalled hours he spent in hearings on a federally-funded program that recently has returned to the news.
“You may have heard or will hear about using a relatively new screening process that would facilitate vaccine development — MRNA,” he said. “It was developed in an academic lab at Harvard (University). They got a lot of (National Institutes of Health) funding. Then some of the developers commercialized it.”
That resulting company, Moderna, recently caught $438 million from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to continue trials on a COVID-19 vaccine and produce the drug if successful. Johnson & Johnson received another $450 million.
“I don’t know the terms of these grants, but I would bet you my bottom dollar that there is no agreement that would give government approval of pricing for when (a vaccine) is released,” Harkin said.
That is just one of the protections Harkin said he “demands” the nation’s lawmakers enact against what he calls the “profiteering” he expects from these corporations if left unchecked.
“With all this money, your money, going into this, even though the basic discovery was already made using federal funds, we have to have some control over the release price because most of it has been funded with taxpayer dollars,” he said.
Harkin also called for a ban on monopolies for the vaccine, authority for the Secretary of Health and Human Services to negotiate pricing even after release and more.
In a Thursday press call, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., lauded her House colleagues’ creation of an oversight committee to watchdog these very attempts at profiteering.
Big names boost Iowa candidates
Several high-profile politicians, including three former presidential candidates, lent their voices in support for Iowans seeking elected office in Washington, D.C.
Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, is the front-runner in the Republican primary for Iowa’s First Congressional District. She has been holding topical tele-town halls for constituents and potential voters throughout the pandemic.
Hinson’s campaign manager,
Jimmy Peacock, said U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., joined a call to discuss an upcoming next round of economic recovery bills.
“We’ll be continuing bringing in surrogates who are relevant on economic recovery packages, which is what people want to hear about,” Peacock said.
In 2016, Rubio secured 23% of the Republican vote for the presidential nomination, which placed him third, just 1% behind now-President Donald Trump.
Peacock also worked as special assistant to Rubio until joining Hinson’s Congressional run against incumbent U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa.
Finkenauer caught a big endorsement this week from U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who finished third in this year’s Democratic Iowa Caucus, earning 18% of the vote.
Finkenauer’s fiance, Daniel Wasta, did work on Warren’s campaign. However, before Warren bowed out of the race, Finkenauer endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden’s bid for the nomination.
Former South Bend Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who rose from obscurity to win the most delegates in this year’s first-in-the-nation Iowa Caucus, also gave an endorsement to Theresa Greenfield, the front-runner in the Democratic primary race for the U.S. Senate seat held by Iowa Republican Joni Ernst.
Chamber rallies support for emergency measure
The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday sent out a call to members to contact their congressional delegation to support an increase to federal Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan fund.
“Time is of the essence,” an email told chamber members. “Please make this communication today’s top priority. ... Our advocacy on this issue can make a tremendous impact on the actions of Congress.”
The measures later passed and were signed into law.
Illinois lawmakers denounce inmate transfers
Bustos and U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, both Illinois Democrats, criticized a U.S. Bureau of Prisons decision to transport inmates from a federal prison in Chicago to the supermax site in Thomson due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The transfer of inmates from MCC Chicago, where there is a confirmed outbreak of the virus, to USP Thomson, where there has not yet been a confirmed case, is being done without proper screening and prevention procedures in place for staff and inmates,” a letter from the lawmakers to the bureau stated. “It is completely unacceptable that BOP did not give us advance notice of these transfers. While we are encouraged that BOP says it will soon expand testing at its facilities, it is irresponsible to put staff, inmates and local communities at risk by transferring inmates without first putting in place adequate testing procedures.”