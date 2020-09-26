Police said one person was injured Thursday when a driver crashed while running a red light in Dubuque.
Sherry L. Ruden, 72, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to a police report.
The crash occurred at about 1:20 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East 11th and White streets. The report states that Connie M. Fuerstenberg, 42, of Dubuque, was northbound on White when she failed to stop at a red light at the intersection and collided with Ruden’s westbound vehicle.
Fuerstenberg was cited with failure to respond to a steady red light signal.