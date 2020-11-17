Notable action taken Monday night by Dubuque City Council members included:
Firehouse agreement
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve an agreement between the city and Dubuque Bank and Trust allowing the city to reaquire the former fire station at 1805 Central Ave.
Background: In 2011, the city partnered with DB&T to restore the fire station, known as Engine House No. 1. The city transferred ownership of the property to the bank, so it could apply for state and federal historical tax credits. The city also issued the bank a $1.7 million loan in order to fund the restoration. Work on the building was completed in 2012. Currently, it is occupied by Head Start, while the second floor is vacant.
Along with granting the building to the city, DB&T will pay the city $450,000 and the city will cancel the bank’s loan obligation.
What’s next: City Manager Mike Van Milligen has said Head Start will remain in the building, while an additional tenant will be sought for the second floor.
Humane society
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to renew a two-year agreement with Dubuque Regional Humane Society for services related to animal control.
Background: The city has contracted with the humane society since 2015. Through the agreement, the nonprofit organization handles a variety of animal control services for the city, including operating as the city animal shelter. The new agreement includes some modifications, including updated holding times for dogs and cats to be consistent.
What’s next: The new agreement will take effect immediately and will not require renewal until 2022. For the first year of the agreement, the city will pay the organization $135,283.
Port of Dubuque project
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve an amendment to an existing development agreement to extend the closing deadline of a planned $18 million housing project in the Port of Dubuque.
Background: In 2019, the city signed a development agreement with Merge Urban Development for the construction of a 187-unit housing and commercial space. The building will be located along the corner of East Fifth and Bell streets. Part of the agreement also included the issuance of grant money from the city. Initially, the agreement required that the developer purchase the property for the project by April of this year. That deadline then was delayed in April to Oct. 1 of this eyar. Now, officials are asking the deadline be delayed again to June 30.
What’s next: The amended agreement requires that the closing occur by the end of June. A stipulation allows that date to be further delayed to as far as Dec. 31, 2022, if agreed upon by both parties.