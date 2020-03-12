The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Cortez J. Bryant, 36, 2131½ Jackson St., was arrested at about 4:50 a.m. Wednesday in Dyersville, Iowa, on a warrant charging domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury, domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. Court documents state that Bryant assaulted Crystal A. Paar, 40, at their residence on Jan. 9 in the presence of Paar’s 10-year-old son.
- Tricon Construction, of 2245 Kerper Blvd., reported the theft of 150 feet of power cable worth $750 at about 10:10 a.m. Tuesday from the area of Garfield Avenue and Pine Street.