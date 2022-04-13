PEOSTA, Iowa —Peosta City Council members on Tuesday took no action on a rezoning request related to rock removal and quarry activities in town following extensive public comment.
About 60 people attended a public hearing on Spiegel Family Realty’s request to rezone a property on Cox Springs Road from agricultural to heavy industrial with a conditional-use permit allowing for mineral, sand or gravel extraction.
Over the past six years, rock has been blasted at the property owned by Spiegel Family Realty on 25 occasions. More than a dozen people spoke at Tuesday’s meeting, most in opposition to the zoning request.
“I want to understand who this benefits,” said Peg Harbaugh, who lives across the street from the property. “How many people does this benefit, and how many people does this hurt?”
Representatives of Spiegel Family Realty who attended the meeting said the rock blasting activities are temporary to prepare the land for future development.
Spiegel Family Realty submitted the rezoning application in January after it was discovered that quarry activities are impermissible under the city’s agricultural zoning.
Spiegel Family Realty applied for and received quarry licensing and mine registration documentation after a complaint was made to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship last year.
There has been no rock blasting since the business applied for rezoning.
Attendees generally expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of available information about why rock blasting has gone on for so long under incorrect zoning and without state licensing, as well as a desire for more information about Spiegel Family Realty’s plans for the property.
Harbaugh asked that studies be done to assess the environmental impact of blasting, as well as how continued rock blasting might impact homes and home values.
Spiegel Family Realty representative Stephan Alt attended the meeting and presented a preliminary concept map showing potential residential development on the property and on surrounding properties.
Alt said there are no long-term plans to keep the property as a quarry beyond preparing the land for future development and that Spiegel Family Realty is open to negotiating conditions to the rezoning request, such as making any zoning changes temporary.
Alt said the company and developer AJ Spiegel intend to comply with the council’s decision and are interested in acting in an above-board manner.
“There shouldn’t be any concern that he is trying to pull a fast one here,” Alt said.
Alt could not say how much blasting remained to finish excavating the property.
Following about two hours of public comment, Mayor Russ Pfab said he believes more information is needed, and other council members agreed to end the hearing for the night. The public hearing will continue at a later date to give the council more time to research and discuss the issue.