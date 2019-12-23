EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- Authorities said icy road conditions played a role in a crash Sunday night in rural East Dubuque in which two teens were injured.
The names of the pair -- a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old -- have not been released, and follow-up calls to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department this morning were not returned immediately.
The crash occurred at about 10:10 p.m. Sunday on Jo Daviess County Road 5 West near North Indian Ridge Road. A press release states that one of the teens was driving east on the road when she lost control of her vehicle on the icy roadway. It went into the south ditch.
The driver was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for medical treatment, while the vehicle's passenger was treated at the scene, then released. The press release does not indicate which of the teens was driving.
The crash remains under investigation.