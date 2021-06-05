Michaela Freiburger is continuing her increasing presence in community service by seeking the at-large seat on the Dubuque City Council.
A lifelong Dubuque resident, Freiburger previously ran for the council’s Ward 1 seat during the special election earlier this spring. But, she said the at-large opening is more her speed.
“The skill sets I have, the connections I have — be that within city staff or private partnerships building in the community — are a better fit for at-large,” she said.
The at-large seat on the fall ballot is currently held by Council Member Ric Jones. He was first elected to the position in 2005 and has served ever since. Jones has made no announcement about whether he will seek reelection.
Freiburger is currently chairwoman of the Dubuque County Food Policy Council, a board she co-founded in 2018 which aims to build a countywide food security system for residents. That is in addition to her two professional jobs — coordinator for the Dubuque County Energy District and consultant for the Northeast Iowa Small Business Development Center. She was formerly a program specialist for Dubuque Mainstreet.
“Our current City Council is doing a wonderful job,” Freiburger told the Telegraph Herald. “But there is a need for a motherly voice, with a child going through our school system, and a younger voice. I also bring a unique perspective as someone who has worked with government entities to build policy and on projects.”
Freiburger said her work with the Food Policy Council, in particular, and the input she has gained through it inspired her decision to run.
“I’ve really found that policy and integrating community voices as part of my decision making has become a strong driver for me,” she said. “We built a proposal to get money behind a food system. In those conversations, we have intentionally included people who are of color — the Black and Brown communities, the Marshallese residents of Dubuque — and people who are not English-speaking or for whom English is their second language. When we’re talking about how to spend taxpayer money, it is important to bring all of those voices in.”
Freiburger also has recently worked with the City of Dubuque and local businesses on two events featuring pop-up shops in vacant storefronts as part of the planned revitalization of Central Avenue.