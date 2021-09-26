Of the six Smith daughters, Maureen was the fifth to join a religious order.
She compared the feeling of joining the Sisters of St. Francis to that experienced by “young women being engaged.”
“Maureen was on cloud nine,” she wrote in her unpublished personal history, adopting the third person.
Maureen was accompanied by her sister Arlene Smith, bringing the total to six.
It was not uncommon to have multiple siblings join the Sisters of St. Francis. At that order, there have been three families of six siblings, eight families of four, 17 families of three and 118 of two.
“We were not people of the world,” said Sister Carol Hemesath, 84, who met Smith during high school. “We didn’t have a lot of experience beyond our own little towns, beyond our own little families. Sometimes, that was the best way to blossom and to grow and to get more education. And it was a much-respected choice.”
Smith died on Aug. 15 at the age of 85.
Although she followed in older sisters’ footsteps, Smith found her own path, finding purpose in advocating and caring for migrant farmworkers.
“I always thought that was survival at the end of a long line of siblings,” Hemesath said.
Smith was born Nov. 27, 1935, on a Sumner, Iowa, farm to John and Mabel Smith, the second youngest of 18 children.
From October to May, the family knelt together every night to recite the rosary. “The other months, there was too much work for us to do on the farm,” Arlene told the Telegraph Herald in 2011.
Several of the Smith daughters attended school at Immaculate Conception Academy in Dubuque, where they got to know the Franciscan sisters, who seemed to enjoy themselves.
“She was extremely disciplined in many ways,” Hemesath said. “On the other hand, it was obvious she had come from a large family in the sense that she knew how to relate to people.”
At the all-girls boarding institution, male dance partners were in short supply for school functions.
The Smith sisters lent out their brother Norbert, whom Hemesath recalls singing in her ear, having memorized the words to every country tune.
Sister Mary Lou Reisch entered the convent with Smith in 1954. They trained for three years at the motherhouse, participating in a daily routine of chores, study and service.
“(Sister Maureen) knew all kinds of bird songs and could imitate them,” Reisch said. “She was a great conversationalist.”
The sisters joined in games of softball and volleyball, still clad in their habits. Sing-alongs and cards also were diversions.
In 1960, Smith made her final profession of vows. She completed her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and later taught at schools in Manchester, Dubuque and Waterloo.
Catholicism had been a bedrock of the family, and John was proud to have his daughters enter the order.
In addition to Maureen’s older sisters — Marcella (who later married), Delores, Mary Valentine, Arlene and Mary Robertine — two of her brothers pursued religious vocations. Robert Smith became a pastor and Norbert, for a time, joined the Trappists at New Melleray Abbey in Peosta.
Sister Maureen considered it important above all else to be faithful to the duties that she was given. In the late 1960s, the community of St. Francis suggested she minister to migrant farmworkers.
After attending Briar Cliff College to learn Spanish, Smith spent the ensuing decades working in Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Washington, D.C., and Florida, educating children, seeking volunteers, writing grants and soliciting donations.
She witnessed the indignities and health problems that migrant laborers suffered.
“I was proud that she was able to take on such a difficult ministry,” Hemesath said. “I felt myself represented by her.”
Smith’s activities pushed other sisters to familiarize themselves with the challenges of the county’s immigration system, and several have since pursued that form of ministry.
Her nieces, Margaret Eimers and Nancy Maher, recall how easily she related to children.
Smith was the fun aunt who had long ago ceased wearing her habit and played the guitar when she came home to Iowa for visits.
“As a child, the one who has the entertainment always wins,” Maher said.
Eimers recalled her aunt inquiring about the status of her “prayer life” and suggesting saints Eimers might pray to.
“And if you ever were having trouble, you could send them a note or call them,” Eimers said of her aunts. “Don’t you worry, they were praying for you.”
Smith returned to Dubuque in 2010 and retired to Mount St. Francis.
Maher and Eimers said Smith never gave a sign of any regrets about her life’s path, nor ever complained.
“It’s been a wonderful way of life,” Smith said in a 2011 interview, “with a multitude of ministries to choose from.”