After months of delays, Hempstead High School students finally were welcomed into their own classrooms 50 years ago this month.
The school at 3715 Pennsylvania Ave. in Dubuque had been scheduled to open in fall 1969, but construction delays meant that classrooms were not ready until January 1970. The school had no senior class, but Hempstead freshmen students, sophomores and juniors attended classes during the afternoons at Dubuque Senior High School for the first semester of the 1969-70 school year.
When the new school opened, freshmen attended the first day. Sophomores joined the next day and juniors on the third day. Officials held a dedication of Hempstead on Oct. 25, 1970.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the opening day of the school in its Jan. 26, 1970, edition.
ONLY MINOR PROBLEMS RUFFLE SMOOTH HEMPSTEAD OPENING
With cheerleaders in their brand-new green-and-gold sweaters and skirts stationed here and there as guides, students jostling through the halls on their way to classes and teachers doing what they’re supposed to do — teaching — Dubuque Stephen Hempstead High School has come to life.
There were a few unanticipated problems as the doors opened this morning.
None of the clocks or class bells in the building were working because of some minor mechanical difficulties.
Parents trying to get youngsters to 8:15 classes encountered a minor traffic jam around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Kennedy and Pennsylvania, which leads directly to Hempstead.
There were also some problems caused by the change in schedule. Hempstead classes have been meeting in the afternoon.
A thoroughly dismayed young man with his winter coat and books slung over his shoulder was observed coming up the drive at 8:45.
“I missed the bus and had to walk,” he explained anxiously.
And then there were a few problems that had been anticipated, like students getting lost.
“You go this way, dummy,” said a freshman student to his friend as they started up the hall.
And a minute or two later, as the same pair was coming back down the hall, the friend commented, obviously disgusted, “I told you it was this way.”
But both students suddenly spied the familiar face of their teacher standing in front of a classroom door, and happily, like the majority of other students, found the proper room.
“I’m surprised that everything’s going so well,” commented one teacher as she surveyed a long corridor with no students out of place, shortly after the second class change.
Students and teachers alike were obviously pleased with their new surroundings.
“This locker bay’s a terrific idea,” said a faculty member who had weathered the early morning rush there as students entered the school for the first time.
All things considered, the birth of Hempstead went smoothly.