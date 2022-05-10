DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dubuque County supervisors on Monday unanimously allocated $5 million in federal funds toward a permanent stadium at the Field of Dreams site, as officials shared more details on that plan.
Plans have been in the works for a 3,000-seat stadium around the ballfield adjacent to the movie site in Dyersville. The ballpark project is expected to cost more than $50 million.
“This is a gift that’s going to keep on giving in the future,” said County Supervisor Harley Pothoff of the stadium. “This is not a one and done. This is going to affect our economy for years to come.”
Officials working on the project plans and its grant funding application met with the Telegraph Herald recently to share details.
“We’re looking to create a public-private partnership to create a multipurpose stadium for a variety of different events,” said Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque. “When you look at the Port of Dubuque and what that created, we want to create that generational-type change.”
The already completed ballfield and a temporary 8,000-seat stadium were constructed last year ahead of the first Major League Baseball game at the site. A second MLB game in an again-temporary stadium is set for Aug. 11 between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds.
While officials said the stadium project’s timeline depends on when funding sources are secured, Dubuque County Board of Supervisors documents outline a projected start date for this fall with completion by August 2024.
While the possible timeline for construction on the permanent stadium remains unknown as funding sources are sought, officials expect the completed project to be a draw.
“Dreaming big is something we now know we can do,” said Dan Evans, chief operating officer of Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams. “Look at the momentum of the game last August. What we found in the last seven months is there is a thirst and an appetite to be associated with the Field of Dreams.”
Stadium details
While plans for the stadium outline 3,000 permanent seats, Rahe said more temporary seats could be added if an event called for it, such as potential future MLB games.
But Evans said the stadium is meant to host many more events beyond one big game per year. The possibilities include collegiate tournaments, baseball camps, concerts and corporate events.
“This facility is versatile,” Evans said. “... We think this is something the community of Dyersville will be proud of. The versatility adds value to the venue.”
Rahe added that there will be enough parking to accommodate 1,000 to 3,000 people for an event at the stadium, and more parking areas will be designated for larger events.
Upon completion, Rahe said, the stadium will employ 80 people.
A new nonprofit called This is Iowa Ballpark Inc. will have oversight of the stadium. The organization will have a long-term lease agreement for the stadium’s land with Go the Distance Baseball.
“They will have oversight of the stadium as a safeguard to meet the public’s interest,” said Dyersville City Administrator Mick Michel. “(This stadium) allows us a lot of flexibility and usage to enhance sports tourism in Iowa and in the region, too.”
Rahe said he imagines officials with Dyersville and Dubuque County will be on the nonprofit’s board, as well as other private individuals. A percentage of the stadium’s revenue will go to This is Iowa Ballpark, and those funds will make the stadium self-sustaining.
New leadership for Go the Distance Baseball came on board last fall. The group announced last month $80 million in private investment for development projects at the site through 2025, including nine ballfields, a 104-room boutique hotel, 100,000-square-foot fieldhouse, outdoor concert amphitheater, team dormitories and a recreational vehicle park.
“This public and private investment go hand in hand,” said Jacque Rahe, executive director of Dyersville Economic Development Corp. “This is a huge benefit to showcase the area.”
With all of the new development in the works, Evans stressed that the original movie site will remain intact.
“The 300,000 people a year that come to the venue (now) will not be disappointed,” he said. “The original field will be untouched. The people in this area need to know we would not infringe on that.”
Funding opportunities
Keith Rahe gave a presentation Monday to the county supervisors outlining plans for the stadium.
Supervisor Jay Wickham said the appeal of a stadium already has been proven by the success of last year’s MLB game, while also noting that the $5 million would be the county’s largest allocation to date of its nearly $19 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“It’s a large dollar amount, but I think it’s the right one,” Wickham said.
County officials previously said they received $60 million worth of requests by local groups for the federal funding.
Supervisor Ann McDonough noted that Gov. Kim Reynolds is leading the effort to use federal American Rescue Plan funds for tourism, and it is important for the supervisors to lead in the same way.
“This is for all the future generations,” she said. “When we’re looking to something to point to to say, ‘What did we do with the Biden rescue funds?’ we can say we brought the Field of Dreams stadium here.”
Last month, Reynolds announced Destination Iowa, a $100 million investment that will give grants to community projects aimed at improving quality of life and attracting tourists and new residents. Funding for Destination Iowa comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.
City of Dyersville officials plan to apply for a Destination Iowa grant as part of the project. Michel said details of the grant application could not be shared yet, as officials continued to work on final details.
As part of that application, Dyersville City Council recently pledged $1 million for the project.
Keith Rahe said he also is looking to see if the Travel Dubuque Board of Directors will approve “significant funding” toward the stadium and that funds will be sought through private entities.
“We really do believe this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said.