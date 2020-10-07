Dubuque police said a man threatened to shoot two women Saturday in a University of Dubuque residence hall room.
Demetrius L. Woods- McKissick, 27, of 625 Alpine St., No. 5, was arrested at 10:48 a.m. Monday in the area of Alpine and Carlotta streets on warrants charging intimidation with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault with injury, domestic assault, false imprisonment, two counts of first-degree harassment and possession of marijuana.
Court documents state that officers were dispatched at 3:18 p.m. Saturday to Aitchison Hall, 701 Auburn St., No. 110, on the UD campus for a report of a person with a handgun threatening to shoot a woman.
Azalea E. Rodriguez, 18, of 701 Auburn St., No. 110, told authorities that her boyfriend, Woods-McKissick, had come to her dorm room and threatened her and her roommate, Bristol R. Dantonio, 18, with a handgun.
Rodriguez said Woods-McKissick threatened to shoot the pair, then “removed a black handgun from his right front pants pocket and racked the slide of the gun,” documents state.
Rodriguez called police after Woods-McKissick pushed her and he left the room.
University surveillance footage showed Woods- McKissick arriving at Aitchison Hall at approximately 3:00 p.m. and “gripping what appears to be a black handgun in his right hand as he is walking,” according to court documents.
Woods-McKissick is in the building for approximately 11 minutes before surveillance footage shows him exiting the building and getting into the driver’s seat of his vehicle and leaving the area.
Rodriguez told police that Woods-McKissick had assaulted her earlier in the day, at approximately 3:20 a.m., while she was at his apartment on Alpine Street.
Rodriguez told authorities that Woods-McKissick pushed her onto a bed and then strangled her for approximately 10 to 15 seconds. Rodriguez said Woods- McKissick prohibited her from leaving until he had passed out.