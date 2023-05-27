JJ Daly, a sixth-generation farmer, revived a tradition by recruiting Western Dubuque High School friends for a plow day on his family’s farm. They were joined by fathers and a few neighbors. With seven tractors, the team plowed two 10-acre plots in a short time.
BANKSTON, Iowa — On a recent sunny Saturday morning, a group of teens gathered with tractors and a few adults at JJ Daly’s family farm in Bankston to experience a farming tradition of their ancestors. Plow Days were a regular part of life in an agrarian community several generations back. Farmers would join forces to make the work lighter. Today, fewer farmers, smaller farm families, more advanced machinery and modern no-till methods have caused a shift away from this time of connection and collaboration.
With five tractors, the small group had the first 10-acre plot plowed in an hour and a half. Ian Hermsen with his 1953 Super H, Nathan March with his 1965 International 656, JJ Daly with his 1968 International 856, Carter Davidshofer with his 1968 Case 930 and Jay Daly with his 1972 International 1466 had the job done in one-fifth the time it would have taken solo. Caden Kramer and Bob March also participated in the morning camaraderie.