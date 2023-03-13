Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A free architectural tour of University of Dubuque Heritage Center will be held this week.
The ArchiTREK tour will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the center’s main entrance, according to an online announcement.
The tour will last approximately one hour and will include a discussion on the building’s design by Marty Johnson, owner and principal of Straka Johnson Architects P.C.
There will also be an exclusive pipe organ performance in John and Alice Butler Hall by Charles Barland, university organist and professor of music at UD.
The event is co-hosted by Heritage Works, Heritage Center, Dubuque Museum of Art and Straka Johnson Architects.
