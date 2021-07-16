MANCHESTER, Iowa — While two sold-out concerts are among the headlines for this year’s Delaware County Fair, families at the Manchester fairgrounds on Thursday had no shortage of entertainment options.
As fair attendees waited for the carnival rides to begin, families gathered around The Amazing Bubble Factory. Children ran after the large bubbles, jumping in the air to pop them.
“Fairs are a fun way to get kids to do some activities together,” said Amanda Brown, of Dyersville.
Brown and her friend each have three children. The two oldest, Hannah Heiderscheit and Jorgie Hefel, both 11, said they were excited about the carnival rides and the fair food. Jorgie added that she was most looking forward to the funnel cake.
Elsewhere, the 4-H animals were a big draw. Originally from Ryan, Angie Price now lives in Des Moines but made the drive to see her niece’s last year of 4-H shows.
“4-H has been a big family thing,” Price said, noting that she participated in 4-H programs while growing up. “There’s also a lot of things to do (at the fair), and it’s nice to support the community.”
By mid-afternoon, the fair’s attendees included some of the 3,400 ticket-holders for that night’s sold-out concert headlined by country star Jon Pardi.
“I just like concerts in general,” said Krista Ries, of Earlville. “And (Pardi) has gotten more popular, I would say, in the last two or three years.”
The Billboard Country Airplay chart agrees. While Pardi has four No. 1 hits and seven Top 10 singles to his name, two of the No. 1’s and four of the Top 10 hits have come in the past three years.
For the concert, Krista Ries and her sister Kelsey were in a group of about 30 family and friends. The sisters said some of their favorite Pardi songs include “Heartache Medication,” which reached No. 1 last year, and “Dirt On My Boots,” which reached the top spot in 2017.
Fair Manager Jeannie Domeyer noted that Pardi originally was slated to take the stage at least year’s fair until the COVID-19 pandemic erupted.
Tonight’s concert by famed rock band ZZ Top also is sold out, though 3,600 tickets were sold for that show — more than Pardi because Domeyer said organizers were able to reassess the space and move things around for the second concert.
“It’s exciting (to be sold out), especially coming off a year where we couldn’t have our full fair,” Domeyer said.
She added that she expected another 2,000 people each night to come for the concerts to listen from areas that don’t require tickets.
“The acts will certainly pay for themselves,” Domeyer said.
Pardi was a big attention-getter for the Ries sisters, but they said they come out to the fair every year regardless of the performer. Krista Ries is a 2021 fair queen candidate.
“We’ve been coming to the fair since we were babies,” Kelsey Ries said.
“It’s good to be back,” Krista Ries added.