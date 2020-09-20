MAQUOKETA, Iowa – A candidate forum will be held this week in Maquoketa.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, according to a social media post. The event is sponsored by Jackson County Farm Bureau.
The list of invited candidates includes U.S. Senate candidates U.S. Sen Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Theresa Greenfield, Rick Stewart and Suzanne Herzog; congressional candidates U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, and Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion; state house candidates Steven Bradley and Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa; Jackson County supervisor candidates Mike Steines and Sandy Knockel-Strub, Jackson County auditor candidate Alisa Smith and Jackson County sheriff candidates Brent Kilburg and Steven Schroeder.
Masks and social distancing are encouraged.