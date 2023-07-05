Dubuque City Council members recently approved a new regulation to better monitor the city’s taxi drivers.
Council members voted to require all taxi companies to submit a list of their employed drivers. City Clerk Adrienne Breitfelder said the regulation was proposed after it was discovered that multiple taxi drivers in the city were operating without a city-issued permit.
“We see this as a safety issue,” Breitfelder said. “We want to do everything we can to make sure (taxi drivers) are subject to proper verifications.”
Taxi companies in Dubuque are required to renew a license every year in order to operate in the city, and individual drivers for those companies also are required to obtain annual permits.
Breitfelder said three taxi companies currently are registered as operating in Dubuque: #1 Green Cab, A1 Taxi & Delivery Service and Bell Taxi LLC.
Among those three companies, 17 drivers hold permits with the city, but Breitfelder said there likely are more taxi drivers in Dubuque who have not secured a permit.
She added that the purpose of the permit is to ensure the safety of taxi passengers. To obtain a permit, drivers must produce a valid driver’s license and undergo a background check.
Drivers who were convicted of a felony in the past seven years, are on the National Sex Offender Registry or have more than three moving violations in the past three years cannot obtain a permit.
Breitfelder said the annual fee for the taxi driver permit is $10.
She said taxi businesses were not informed of the rule change ahead of its proposal to Dubuque City Council members but that businesses have been asked in previous years to provide lists of their drivers and readily have complied.
Under the amended ordinance, taxi companies are required to submit their list of drivers by today and must resubmit their list each time they reapply for their annual permit. Businesses also must share additional drivers with the city before they can operate a cab and must register all vehicles operating as taxis.
The new rule will not apply to rideshare companies such as Uber and Lyft, which are regulated by the state, not the city. Those companies are required to maintain driver records and conduct background checks on driver applicants, council documents state.
Dubuque City Council members expressed their support for the new regulation as a way to ensure taxi passenger safety.
“I would have thought we had always done this,” Council Member Ric Jones said. “It’s ... absolutely necessary, in my view, to protect the safety of the public.”
City Council Member David Resnick said he agreed that the new requirement was a good idea but wished taxi companies had been informed of the new rule before its passage. He cast the lone vote against waiving the three readings for the amended ordinance but joined other council members in a unanimous vote for its final passage.
“I think it’s a good idea that we are doing this,” Resnick said. “I prefer that we would have talked to our drivers first.”
The city’s taxi companies did not respond to requests for comment.