DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville City Council members on Tuesday approved up to $9.5 million in tax-increment rebates for the planned recreational sports complex at the iconic Field of Dreams site.
The council members in attendance unanimously approved the development agreement between the city and Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams, for a $60 million project that will include the addition of nine new ballfields and a fieldhouse to the movie site. Council Member Jim Gibbs was not present.
After the meeting, Mayor Jeff Jacque told the Telegraph Herald that the recreational complex will draw people from all over, which will benefit not only Dyersville but its surrounding communities.
“We’re happy to have (Go the Distance Baseball) be part of Dyersville, and we’re looking forward to working with them,” he said. “It’s an important part of the community. Everyone is looking forward to it.”
In April, Go the Distance Baseball officials announced $80 million in planned development projects at the movie site, including the recreational complex, a 104-room boutique hotel and an outdoor concert amphitheater.
Council documents state that the recreational complex will consist of nine new ballfields, concessions, a fieldhouse with turf, a jogging track and fitness center. The new amenities will be located north of the original movie site.
The complex project is expected to cost $60 million and to be completed no later than Dec. 30, 2026, documents state.
However, City Administrator Mick Michel told the council that project officials plan to kick off work on the project soon.
“Some of the elements they will start on this fall after the (Aug. 11 Major League Baseball) ballgame, to my understanding,” he said.
As part of the development agreement, documents state that the City of Dyersville will make 12 annual tax-increment-financing rebate payments totaling a maximum of $9.5 million. TIF allows property tax revenue created by a development to be used to reimburse a developer for certain costs from the project.
“And if there is any type of delay on the project, we’re still beholden to just these 12 payments?” asked Council Member Tom Westhoff.
Michel said the city would just be responsible for the 12 payments. He added that the payments will begin on June 1, 2025, and the last payment will be made on June 1, 2036.
As part of the agreement, the city agrees to complete its planned utility project to the Field of Dreams, a project that has increased in scope and cost to about $13.5 million. Michel noted that Go the Distance Baseball agreed to advance the city $1 million for the local match toward the project.
Council Member Mike English asked if the development agreement also covers development planned on 30 acres across Lansing Road from the Field of Dreams site. Officials previously said the boutique hotel will be located at that site.
Michel said the development agreement only includes the projects that will be located north of the movie site. Another development agreement on the other 30 acres will need to be approved at a later date.
“We’ll be starting that process as soon as we get done with this process,” he said.
Michel also noted that the development agreement does not include plans for a permanent stadium around the MLB ballfield adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site.
A new nonprofit, This is Iowa Ballpark Inc., would have oversight of the 3,000-seat stadium. The City of Dyersville applied for $12.5 million Destination Iowa grant to be put toward the construction of the $50 million stadium.
Both the Dyersville and Dubuque city councils previously pledged $1 million toward the project, while the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors pledged $5 million.
The state has set aside $100 million for the Destination Iowa program and allocated $16.5 million so far. It is unclear when decisions will be made on the remainder of the funding.
Jacque Rahe, executive director of Dyersville Economic Development Corp., told the Telegraph Herald after the council meeting that project leaders are anxious to start work on the recreational sports complex after the upcoming MLB game.
“The amount of investment Go the Distance Baseball is putting into the community is amazing, and to see it so far with all the baseball tournaments in the area, that is just something a community of this size dreams of,” she said.
