While Democratic U.S. representatives in the tri-state area are supportive of an ongoing impeachment inquiry into Republican President Donald Trump, most are reserving final judgment until the investigation is complete.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced last month that her chamber would open a formal impeachment inquiry focused on a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Trump’s opponents say the phone call proved that he used the power of his office to strongarm a foreign country into investigating his political opponent. Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly described the call as “perfect” and appropriate.
Attempts to reach U.S. Reps. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa; Cheri Bustos, D-Ill.; and Wisconsin Democrats Ron Kind and Mark Pocan to provide comment for this story were unsuccessful.
However, spokespeople for the elected officials offered emailed statements outlining their positions.
Finkenauer and Bustos followed much the same formula in their statements, tagging Trump’s actions as threats or coercion.
“Today, for the world to see, we learned in his own words that the president of the United States used the full weight of the most sacred office in the land to coerce a foreign leader in a way that undermines our democracy and threatens our national security,” Bustos said in her statement.
Finkenauer said both major political parties should be shocked by Trump’s actions.
“Whether Republican or Democrat, there’s no question that a president who threatens a foreign leader and our national security for their own personal gain, and uses taxpayer dollars to do it, is not upholding their constitutional responsibilities,” Finkenauer said in a statement.
Both also went as far as supporting the initial impeachment inquiry. However, each also said that the inquiry would not be their focus.
“As the (House) Intelligence Committee investigates this sad chapter in our nation’s history, I call on my colleagues in their critical roles to keep their focus on the important work at hand,” Bustos said.
“I will not be distracted from my top priorities of continuing to uplift the needs of Iowans, as we’ve been doing from day one, focusing on common-sense solutions,” Finkenauer said.
Kind also said he supported the inquiry, but was even more cautious in his statement.
“I remain extremely concerned that the president actively coerced a foreign government to meddle in our election and then tried to cover it up,” Kind said in the statement. “It’s more vital than ever for Congress to get all the facts it can. ... As a former special prosecutor, I believe it is important for Congress to complete its investigation before we make any decision of this magnitude.”
Pocan, however, has for months been a vocal proponent of impeaching Trump. He first called for the move in May.
Bustos also is chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. When asked for her views on how support for the impeachment will affect the 2020 election, office staff directed questions to the DCCC staff.
DCCC spokesman Cole Leiter did not return messages seeking comment for this story.