BELLEVUE, Iowa — A trial date recently was set for a Bellevue man accused of fatally shooting his wife last year.
Christopher E. Prichard, 57, is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the death of his wife, Angela Prichard, 55. He has pleaded not guilty.
Prichard’s trial has been set for Sept. 11 at the Jackson County Courthouse. His next court hearing is Aug. 25.
Prichard is accused of fatally shooting Angela Prichard, who was found “dead from an apparent gunshot wound” by authorities on Oct. 8 at the business she operated, Mississippi Ridge Boarding Kennel.
Christopher Prichard later told police that he was angry about a no-contact order against him and that he brought a gun to the kennel to confront his wife about the order and shot her, documents state.
Also recently, Judge Tamra Roberts denied Prichard’s motion for a change of venue for his trial on an unrelated first-degree theft charge.
Prichard’s attorney, Matthew Boleyn, filed the motion in December due to “extensive media coverage” of the murder case.
“The nature of the articles about Prichard’s murder charge is predominantly factual and does not sensationalize the crime but rather just reports the crime,” Roberts’ order denying the motion states. “... Further, the articles are objective and state the facts surrounding the incident. They do not make any conclusions about his guilt or innocence.”
The theft charge stems from an incident in which police said Prichard, who was employed by Murphy Construction at the time, allegedly “made several of his own invoices up” and had customers write him checks personally in 2019. The total theft was $36,050, court documents state.