A new study determined that 32% of 816 private wells sampled in southwest Wisconsin were contaminated by nitrates or coliform bacteria.
The Southwest Wisconsin Groundwater and Geology study tested 978 water samples taken in 2018 and 2019 from those 816 wells in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties. The recently released final report shows traces of contamination from human wastewater, livestock manure, nitrates and bacteria in the samples.
“It is one of the largest and most comprehensive private well studies in the nation,” the report states.
Joel Stokdyk, biologist and lead researcher for the study, said the testing provides an unprecedented look at the scope of contamination potentially occurring in private wells in southwest Wisconsin and an exploration of the potential sources of contamination.
“This study helps us better understand the conditions of contamination that make it more likely,” he said. “Overall, we saw that many factors lead to private well contamination.”
The study was partially funded by Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties, while research was conducted by researchers from University of Wisconsin-Madison and Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey.
An estimated 44% of residents in the three counties obtain their water from private wells, officials previously said.
“Private wells are the primary water source for all rural residents of southwest Wisconsin,” a press release states. “There are approximately 16,000 construction records for private wells in the three-county region, and there are additional wells for which construction records are unavailable. Federal, state or local governments do not regularly monitor water quality for private wells, so homeowners are responsible for the maintenance and testing of their own well.”
Researchers randomly selected properties in the three counties and asked if wells there could be tested. About 25% of landowners who were asked participated in the study.
Well samples were collected in two phases, with 301 gathered in November 2018 and 539 in April 2019. Stokdyk said the samples were collected at two different times to see if there were any seasonal shifts in contamination levels.
Of the wells sampled, 32% tested positive for total coliform bacteria and/or had nitrate levels greater than state and federal health standards.
Follow-up tests on 138 of those wells revealed that 46% were contaminated by human wastewater, 24% by cattle manure and 9% by pig manure.
“One of the results that was surprising was that human wastewater was more prevalent than livestock,” Stokdyk said. “That was different from some of the previous testing that had been done.”
Tests also were conducted to detect pathogens, including viruses and bacteria, that could make someone ill if consumed. The tests were performed on the 138 wells that already tested positive for total coliform bacteria and/or had nitrate levels greater than state and federal health standards. Of those wells, 48% contained pathogens.
Another major aspect of the study examined the geographic elements surrounding the wells that were tested.
Maureen Muldoon, hydrogeologist with Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey, said the surroundings did correlate to some of the findings of the tested wells.
Positive tests for nitrate contamination, for example, were generally greater in locations where the surrounding geology allowed for rapid flow of rain water or where bedrock depth was more shallow. Muldoon said the age of the wells also correlated with higher levels of nitrate contamination.
Older and shallower wells in general were more likely to test positive for nitrate and microbial contamination.
Nearby land use also correlated with some of the positive test findings. Human wastewater contamination was more commonly found in wells located near septic systems, while nitrate and total coliform contamination correlated with the wells’ proximity to farms or cultivated land.
“Land use was shown to be important,” Muldoon said. “When a well tested for human wastewater, there was typically a high density of nearby septic systems.”
Overall, the wells tested in southwest Wisconsin yielded higher levels of nitrate and total coliform contamination greater than statewide averages.
Stokdyk said examining the relation between the types of contamination found in the private wells and their surroundings could be useful to future efforts to prevent contamination. He added that additional testing will be conducted on the water samples to determine how many people in the area could be getting sick from drinking private well water.
Katie Abbott, county conservationist for Iowa County, said officials from Iowa, Grant and Lafayette counties first will focus on informing residents about the results of the study and discuss potential next steps.
“We want to share this report more widely throughout the county,” she said. “At this point, we are still in the planning stages of where to go from here.”
