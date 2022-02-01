CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade High School’s music department recently received a donation of keyboards and guitars.
The donation of 25 each of keyboards and guitars came from the Alfred and Rose Marie Smith family.
The instruments will be used for classes in the school’s recently developed guitar and piano program for students in sixth grade through high school.
“Late last spring, I got an email from my boss, Adam Kedley, that someone wanted to make a donation to the music department,” said Kayla Wiley, the school’s choir director. “They were alums of the school whose parents lived here in the community and were retired with a significant trust fund sort of situation. When we asked, ‘What do you want to donate?’ the response was, ‘What do you need?’ At the time, the sky was the limit, so we started coming up with a list of ideas.”
After much consideration, it was decided that funding the new guitar and piano classes would have the most wide-reaching effect throughout the student body.
“As we were going along, we asked for some parameters as to what their vision was, and they said their vision was to impact the most students, not just our little niche of band and choir,” said Wiley. “We had started our piano and guitar chorus last year and had such a positive response that I proposed we provide an advanced course for the students to make a continuation of it. ... We had no keyboards and only a couple very old guitars, so the students had to provide a lot of their own. We realized we had a need for keyboards and guitars.”