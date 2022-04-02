Applications for annual grants from the James B. and Melita A. McDonough Foundation are available at mcdonoughcharitablefoundation.org.
The foundation provides assistance to 501©(3) and 170© nonprofit organizations located in Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Jackson and Jones counties. It was created in 2013 following the deaths of Jim and Melita McDonough, according to a press release. The foundation has awarded more than $4 million since it was created.
This year’s total grants will be approximately $450,000. Last year, 86 philanthropic organizations received grants totaling more than $550,000.
Grant applications need to be submitted by May 31. Foundation directors will review applications in June and make awards in July.
