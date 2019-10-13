Police said a teenager was hurt when his bicycle was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Dubuque.
Joseph W. Lightfoot, 13, of Dubuque, was transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital by private vehicle for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Deric J. Gienau, 21, of Dubuque, was exiting the drive-thru at Hardee's, 2196 University Ave., at about 4:10 p.m. Thursday when his vehicle struck Lightfoot, who was legally traveling west on the sidewalk.
Gienau was cited with failure to yield to a pedestrian’s right of way.