Police said a teenager was hurt when his bicycle was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Dubuque.

Joseph W. Lightfoot, 13, of Dubuque, was transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital by private vehicle for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.

Police said Deric J. Gienau, 21, of Dubuque, was exiting the drive-thru at Hardee's, 2196 University Ave., at about 4:10 p.m. Thursday when his vehicle struck Lightfoot, who was legally traveling west on the sidewalk.

Gienau was cited with failure to yield to a pedestrian’s right of way.

