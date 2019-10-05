A Sherrill, Iowa, woman accused of stealing more than $20,000 from her elderly mother has taken a plea deal.
Corenna S. Marshall, 51, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to felony dependent adult abuse-exploitation. As part of a plea deal, charges of first- and second-degree fraudulent practices were dismissed.
Investigators said bank records showed “several transfers” from Jeanne E. Marshall’s account to that of her daughter, Marshall, with the total loss estimated at $21,050. Corenna Marshall is her mother’s power of attorney.
According to court documents, Corenna Marshall also put her parents’ property at 16621 S. Mound Road in her own name, but kept paying off the home loan using her mother’s account.
Under the plea agreement, attorneys recommend Marshall be given a deferred judgment with two to five years of probation, and would be required to make restitution.
Her sentencing hearing has been set for Nov. 25.
In a related case, Corenna Marshall’s daughter, Crystal S. Hefel, 21, of Sherrill, pleaded guilty earlier this year to third-degree fraudulent practice and was granted a deferred judgment and sentenced to two years of probation.
Authorities said Hefel was driving Jeanne Marshall’s vehicle when she totaled it in April 2018. The insurance payout then was used to buy a new vehicle that was registered under Hefel’s name.