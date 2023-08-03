Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
ASBURY, Iowa — A local library district will offer a series of free, basic computer classes this month.
The Dubuque County Library District will offer the classes at both the Asbury and Peosta branch locations, according to a press release.
The release states that the classes are open to all area residents ages 16 and older but are especially designed for older adults.
The class schedule is:
Each week will feature a different theme, presented once at each location.
Registration is recommended for all classes and can be made online at dubcolib.org/calendar or by calling 563-582-0008.
Visit dubcolib.org or email JennM@dubcolib.org for more information.
