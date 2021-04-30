Vintage Torque Fest
Friday and Saturday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
4:30 to 11 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Vintage hot rod festival. Live music, car parade, spectator drag racing, flame-throwing car exhibition, chain racing, vintage stock car racing, swap meet, art show and more. Proceeds benefit Helping Hannah’s Heart. Cost: Weekend pass: $35; Daily entry: $20; Ages 13 to 18: $10; Ages 12 and younger: free.
Just for Her Shopping Event
Today and Saturday, Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St.
5 to 8 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Two-day shopping event featuring fashion, decor, beauty and makeup, health and fitness items and more. Wine tasting and live music tonight. Proceeds support Steeple Square. $1 suggested donation. More information: steeplesquare.com.
Asbury Citywide Garage Sales
Today and Saturday, residences throughout Asbury, Iowa
Times vary. Visit cityofasbury.com for a complete list of participating sellers.
Dubuque Farmers Market Opening Day
Saturday, Iowa Street from West 10th to 13th streets
7 a.m. to noon. More than 90 vendors will kick off the season with fresh produce, meats, crafts, food trucks, baked goods, wine and more. Free to browse. More information: dubuquefarmersmarket.org.