A steady stream of people wound through the halls of Dubuque Dream Center on Thursday, admiring updated activity spaces and learning about the nonprofit’s plans to expand into a former elementary school building.

The Dream Center, which first opened in 2013, hosted the open house to discuss its current and future programming efforts and showcase recent renovations at the 1600 White St. facility. These included the addition of an elevator and accessible bathrooms, along with a space for outdoor programming, which were added so the facility could become a state-accredited child care center.

