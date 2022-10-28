A steady stream of people wound through the halls of Dubuque Dream Center on Thursday, admiring updated activity spaces and learning about the nonprofit’s plans to expand into a former elementary school building.
The Dream Center, which first opened in 2013, hosted the open house to discuss its current and future programming efforts and showcase recent renovations at the 1600 White St. facility. These included the addition of an elevator and accessible bathrooms, along with a space for outdoor programming, which were added so the facility could become a state-accredited child care center.
The Dubuque nonprofit offers a variety of programs that provide mentoring, arts and athletic opportunities, career development and academic assistance to school-aged children and teens. On display Thursday night was the Dream Center’s dance team, an eager gaggle of children in long, flowing robes of purple and white who were ready to perform for the crowd.
“This (renovated space) is fabulous,” said Dubuque resident Carol Loetscher, who attended the event with her friend Keith Nilles. “What they do with these students is wonderful.”
Other updates to the Dream Center’s facility, completed in phases over the past year, included new tile in the bathrooms and stairwells, freshly painted and repaired walls, updated carpet and new sinks and bathroom stalls.
After securing the licensed child care designation earlier this year, which will generate revenue to help cover student fees and operation costs, Dream Center officials now are turning their attention to the former Fulton Elementary School building.
Dubuque Community School Board members recently voted to sell the former school to the nonprofit for $500,000 so the Dream Center can renovate it and use it as a second operational site.
The Dream Center’s bid for the property was comprised of a $200,000 grant from the DRA, as well as $300,000 allocated to the nonprofit by the City of Dubuque.
Dream Center officials planned to use the funds from the city as a 10% match in an application for a $3 million state grant that would have helped fund the acquisition and renovation of the Fulton building.
However, Dream Center Executive Director Robert Kimble said Thursday that the center had been notified it did not receive the grant.
“Now, we’re going to organize a capital campaign, and we will continue to look for additional grant funding along with that (to fund the renovation),” he said.
Kimble said the organization plans to take possession of the Fulton property Nov. 1 and begin using areas of the building, including the gymnasium and office spaces, by mid-November. Center officials plan to run aspects of their music, performing arts and athletic programs out of both Fulton and the White Street facility this winter.
“Right now, we rent space at three or four additional buildings that are not ours, so getting Fulton will allow us not to have to rent,” he said.
The center serves around 200 area youth, but it consistently has more than 100 children on its waiting list.
Racquel McClellan, Dream Center development director, said the addition of the Fulton space will allow the center to add another 200 students, though that expansion will not happen immediately.
A new boiler and heating and cooling systems must be installed first so the facility can be used comfortably by students and staff in the summer.
The center also will need additional transportation when it begins to add students. McClellan said the Dream Center currently has six vans and a bus, all of which are consistently used because staff pick up about 90% of the center’s students directly from school and bring them to the Dream Center for after-school programming.
Kimble said Dream Center officials do not yet have an estimate on when renovations will begin at the Fulton facility, but the center will accept additional students gradually over the next three years.
“We’ll be able to provide better quality instruction, because we will have more space,” she said of the Fulton expansion.
