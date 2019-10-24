Police said a Dubuque man stole a trailer from a business and painted it black to keep anyone from recognizing it while he used it.
Malik J. Patterson, 20, of 17262 John Deere Road, No. 11, was arrested Wednesday morning on warrants charging second-degree theft and obstructing prosecution.
Police on Sept. 4 responded to Bicycle World, 1072 Central Ave., to investigate a report of a theft.
Business owner Parrish C. Marugg said he left the shop Sept. 3 and left his trailer, valued at $2,000, in the parking lot, according to court documents. When he returned the following morning, it was gone.
Officers used surveillance footage to identify a suspect vehicle. Police said the vehicle was observed pulling a similar trailer, painted black, and an ATV on Sept. 9.
Marugg's family members were able to identify the trailer, despite the paint job, "because it has been in (the) family for a long time," court documents state. Patterson allegedly admitted the theft and said he painted the trailer and removed the license plate to prevent anyone from recognizing it.