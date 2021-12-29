PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville School District officials have selected an architectural firm to assist in a multimillion-dollar effort to update school infrastructure.
The district is finalizing a contract with Plunkett Raysich Architects, of Madison, for design services and oversight of a possible bond measure that would appear before voters in November.
“We have to improve our facilities,” said school district Superintendent Jim Boebel. “But now, we have to go to the community.”
The company’s bid estimated charging $15,000 for initial services, plus a fee based on the construction value of improvements, but the company emphasized that figure is subject to change.
Within the past five years, the company has overseen dozens of referenda, 28 of which have seen the measure pass and four have not.
The company also facilitated a referendum in 2015 for the Platteville School District, wherein voters overwhelmingly backed a $15 million bond measure for improvements to all four district school buildings.
While those resulted in major interior improvements, additional work remains, including safety projects, some of which could take advantage of Federal Emergency Management Agency grants to offset taxpayer costs.
Proposed improvements to Platteville High School include a community workout facility and walking track, a 13,500-square-foot gymnasium, new auditorium entryways, and kitchen and cold-storage renovations. To the north of the building, a new athletic field and track would be constructed.
Additional bathrooms and three classrooms would be constructed at Platteville Middle School, while a new pickup and drop-off area would be added outside Westview Elementary School.
At Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center, the student cafeteria would be remodeled and a 7,400-square-foot gymnasium constructed.
Both the high school and early learning gymnasium would double as storm and emergency shelters to be used by first responders and health care workers during disasters.
“The direct impact for some of the projects will be a safer environment,” Boebel said.
He said the scope and costs of construction will depend on the community’s appetite, which will be assessed through a survey process that will begin in early 2022.
Working in the district’s favor, he said, is a declining tax rate, which has dropped for four consecutive years.
Adding to the cost uncertainty are persistent supply-chain issues, sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I could tell you the price on something tomorrow, and it could change next week,” said school board President Brian Miesen. “Short of committing ‘x’ number of dollars to these materials, it’s hard to get an exact amount to where this is all going to shake out in the end.”
If the bond measure is successful, Plunkett Raysich Architects would help design plans, assemble budgets for the project and assist in the hiring of a construction manager.