April sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.

  • Jared M. Heim, 35; third-degree theft; June 9; 360-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation, $855 fine, DNA requirement and one year in a residential facility.
  • Jared M. Heim, 35; second-degree theft; June 27, 2020; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, five years of probation, $750 fine and DNA requirement.
  • Jared M. Heim, 35; third-degree burglary; Sept. 30; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
  • Jared M. Heim, 35; second-degree burglary; Feb. 6; 10-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, five years of probation, $1,370 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
  • Jared M. Heim, 35; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; July 17; two-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, two years of probation, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
  • Nathan D. Melancon, 38; domestic assault-second offense and violation of no contact/protective order; Nov. 23 and March 17; 365-day jail sentence, with 363 days suspended, two years of probation and community service.
  • Timothy J. Mellon Jr., 33; third-degree theft; Sept. 2; 30-day jail sentence.
  • Timothy J. Mellon Jr., 33; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Dec. 28; 30-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
  • Timothy J. Mellon Jr., 22; possession of a controlled substance; March 23; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation and $1,025 suspended fine.
  • Matthew T. Milligan, 38; two counts of possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Jan. 7 and 27, 2021; five-year prison sentence, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
  • Denny J. Murphy, 40; second-degree theft; April 20, 2021; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, five years of probation, $855 fine and DNA requirement.

