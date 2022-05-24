April sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
Jared M. Heim, 35; third-degree theft; June 9; 360-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation, $855 fine, DNA requirement and one year in a residential facility.
Jared M. Heim, 35; second-degree theft; June 27, 2020; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, five years of probation, $750 fine and DNA requirement.
Jared M. Heim, 35; third-degree burglary; Sept. 30; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
Jared M. Heim, 35; second-degree burglary; Feb. 6; 10-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, five years of probation, $1,370 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
Jared M. Heim, 35; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; July 17; two-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, two years of probation, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
Nathan D. Melancon, 38; domestic assault-second offense and violation of no contact/protective order; Nov. 23 and March 17; 365-day jail sentence, with 363 days suspended, two years of probation and community service.