The Telegraph Herald garnered a first-place award for general excellence among the state’s largest newspapers. The TH and the Cedar Rapids Gazette tied for first place in the Iowa Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest for 2022 for newspapers with a circulation greater than 5,000. The awards honor media outlets across the state for accomplishments over the previous year. Entries were judged by the North Carolina Press Association.
It marked the second consecutive year the TH earned first-place honors in the category. The Ackley World Journal, a newspaper in the smallest category of weeklies, earned more points to edge out the TH and Gazette as Newspaper of the Year.
The honors were announced Thursday night during the association’s Better Newspaper Contest in Des Moines.
The TH garnered nearly 40 awards in specific categories. In addition to general excellence, the newsroom notched first-place finishes in the categories of best special section, total newspaper design, best headline writing, best use of graphics, best video, best sports feature story, best continuing coverage, best sports feature photo and best photographer.
The TH advertising staff also soared in the contest, earning both first- and second-place honors for best of class advertising. They also received four more first-place wins, as well as first place in the best newspaper marketing category.
Below is the complete list of awards received by the TH while competing against the largest daily newspapers in the state.
FIRST PLACE
• General excellence
• Best special section — “The tri-states’ one-room schools,” Mike Day
• Total newspaper design
• Best headline writing
• Best use of graphics — Mike Day
• Best video — “Farm Family of the Year-Gleason,” Tom Eckermann and Dale Campbell Jr.
• Best sports feature story — “Going out on her own terms,” Steve Ortman
• Best continuing coverage — “Dubuque Fire Department culture,” Kayli Reese, John Kruse
• Best sports feature photo — “State track,” Steve Gassman
• Best photographer — Stephen Gassman
• Best ad featuring grocery, food or entertainment — “Iowa Greyhound Park,” Wendy Vosberg
• Best ad featuring financial, insurance or other professional service — “K9 Comfort,” Andy Kamentz
• Best ad featuring furniture, furnishings, appliances or hardware — “Dubuque Mattress Factory,” — Wendy Vosberg
• Best newspaper marketing — “Matters campaign,” staff
• Best special section advertising — “Apprenticeship Week,” Andy Kamentz
• Best of class advertising — “Apprenticeship Week,” Andy Kamentz
SECOND PLACE
• Best editorial page
• Best front page
• Best sports section
• Coverage of government and politics — Benjamin Fisher
• Coverage of business — staff
• Coverage of court and crime — Kayli Reese
• Best news story — “City to take ‘hard look’ at culture in Dubuque Fire Department,” Kayli Reese
• Best news photo — “Adoption day,” Jessica Reilly
• Best of class advertising — “Dubuque Mattress Factory,” Wendy Vosberg
• Best special section advertising — “Honoring Tri-State Heroes,” Luke Rodham
THIRD PLACE
• Best newspaper website
• Best use of social media
• Best breaking news story — “Triple-homicide probe begins in Maquoketa,” Grace Nieland
• Best breaking news photo — “Boom fire spray,” Stephen Gassman
• Best news feature photo — “Underwater fun,” Stephen Gassman
• Best slideshow — “A dream worth remembering,” Dave Kettering and Steve Gassman
• Best ad featuring financial, insurance or other professional service — “Luther Manor Communities,” Wendy Vosberg
• Best ad featuring furniture, furnishings, appliances or hardware — “Gateway Appliance Sales & Service,” Andy Kamentz
• Best ad featuring miscellaneous — “Gotta Have It,” Wendy Vosberg
• Best ad featuring agriculture — “Beeler Tree Farm,” Wendy Vosberg
• Best newspaper marketing — “The Faces of Breast Cancer,” — Jodi Dodd
HONORABLE MENTION
• Ken Fuson Best Writing Award — “City to take ‘hard look’ at culture in Dubuque Fire Department,” Kayli Reese
