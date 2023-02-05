The Telegraph Herald garnered a first-place award for general excellence among the state’s largest newspapers. The TH and the Cedar Rapids Gazette tied for first place in the Iowa Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest for 2022 for newspapers with a circulation greater than 5,000. The awards honor media outlets across the state for accomplishments over the previous year. Entries were judged by the North Carolina Press Association.

It marked the second consecutive year the TH earned first-place honors in the category. The Ackley World Journal, a newspaper in the smallest category of weeklies, earned more points to edge out the TH and Gazette as Newspaper of the Year.

