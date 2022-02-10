The Iowa Senate Ethics Committee today quickly and unanimously voted to dismiss a complaint against Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, by a group opposing a cattle feed lot in Clayton County.
The decision was based in part because most the incidents highlighted occurred more than three years before the complaint was filed -- outside of the time cutoff outlined in the Iowa ethics code.
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, chairs the Senate Ethics Committee. She said during today's meeting that the complaint did not pass muster.
"(That is) due to the statute of limitations and the fact that the complaint clearly states that the group filing the complaint does not contend that Sen. Zumbach received any professional success or personal financial interest, which is what’s needed to meet the requirements," she said.
The complaint focused on the Supreme Beef animal feeding operation in Monona, which is co-owned by Zumbach's son-in-law. The complaint alleged that Zumbach's participation in work by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa Environmental Protection Commission to consider permitting his son-in-law’s operation showed a conflict of interest at least.
In his response, Zumbach generally dismissed the complaint as "just another attempt to garner media attention and to air their grievances" by a group, the Committee to Protect Bloody Run Creek, which "hates" the Supreme Beef lot. He also said the complaint does not meet the state's statute of limitations.
"I deny any wrongdoing in 2017 or 2018," he said in his response.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, shared her concerns about some of Zumbach's behavior alleged in the complaint, but she agreed that it did not meet requirements.
"Several times, my eyebrows raised and I felt unnerved myself about some of the conversations and things that went on," she said. "Unfortunately … it has exceeded the statute of limitations. I would encourage complainants, if there was any additional conduct that occurred since January 2019, that they have every right to file an additional complaint."